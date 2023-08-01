BANGKOK, 2 August 2023: The popular Laguna Phuket Marathon returns to Phuket for its 18th edition from 8 to 9 June 2024.

According to Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd, in its latest newsletter, the race is popular with professional roadrunners and amateurs alike. The event involves various race distances, including a 2-kilometre Kids Run, a 5-kilometre run, a 10-kilometre run, a Marathon Relay, a Half Marathon and a Marathon.

“Held over two days at the beginning of June, the Laguna Phuket Marathon is a very social race with a host of events lined up for participants and spectators, the newsletter explains. The night before the race, participants are invited to join the Pasta Party, allowing them to fuel their bodies with carbohydrates and socialise with fellow participants. There is also an expo showcasing the latest in running gadgets, apparel, supplements and more.”

At the core of the Laguna Phuket Marathon is the Laguna Phuket Foundation, a charitable foundation supporting projects in Phuket, including the Developing Sustainable Schools Programme, which consists of the School Partnership Project, Survival Swim with Laguna Phuket, and Laguna Phuket’s “Fully Booked!” Mobile Learning Centre.

Sponsorship experts Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd will manage sponsorship and partnership marketing for Laguna Phuket Marathon 2024.

“We have commercial sponsorship and partnership opportunities for brands and businesses wanting to integrate with this high-profile sporting event”, the company explained in its latest newsletter.

Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd. is an independent marketing consultancy based in Bangkok, Thailand, specialising in commercial sponsorship and partnership marketing, working with rights holders and brands.

This article was first published in Paul Poole (Southeast Asia) Co Ltd’s August 2023 newsletter on Linkedin.

For more information, contact [email protected].