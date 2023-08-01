SINGAPORE, 2 August 2023: Princess Cruises has unveiled its 2025 Alaska cruise and cruise tours season, featuring three roundtrip itineraries and a new National Parks Cruisetour. Sales and bookings open on 3 August 2023.

New for 2025 is a 22-day roundtrip voyage sailing from San Francisco on Ruby Princess that coincides with the Summer Solstice and a 17-day roundtrip cruise from Seattle on Grand Princess featuring three days of scenic glacier viewing.

For guests seeking to sail from Southern California, a new 16-day roundtrip Inside Passage voyage from Los Angeles on Grand Princess is an option.

Following its debut in 2024, the National Parks Cruisetour returns in 2025 with a 15-night adventure to five of Alaska’s parks.

In 2025, seven Princess ships will sail to Alaska, including Caribbean Princess for the first time. In addition, the number of Princess homeports offering Alaska voyages expands to five with the addition of Los Angeles, with the season featuring 21 cruise destinations and four glacier-viewing experiences, highlighted by 88 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, taking more guests to this spectacular national park than any other cruise line.

Princess offers 155 departures on 18 itineraries ranging from four to 22 days.