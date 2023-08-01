SINGAPORE, 2 August 2023: OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels has finalised its acquisition of the iconic Kā’anapali Beach Hotel, situated on the world-famous Kā’anapali Beach – recently ranked as the No 1 beach in the US and No 10 Beach in the World by TripAdvisor.

The 11-acre (4.5ha), the 432-room property will now sail under the banner of OUTRIGGER Kā’anapali Beach Resort, allowing travellers to experience the soulful essence of authentic Hawaiian culture fused with OUTRIGGER Signature Experiences.

The completed purchase on 26 July further anchors OUTRIGGER in its mission to be “The Premier Beach Resort Company in the World” and heralds a new chapter in its global voyage of delivering barefoot luxury with unparalleled hospitality across Hawaii, Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives.

“As a Hawaii-based company for 75 years, we have cultivated a profound appreciation for this enchanting place and its people,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group. “We understand the responsibility of being exceptional stewards of this treasured land and embrace the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence at this extraordinary property. The Kā‘anapali Resort area is undeniably a sought-after destination, captivating travellers from across the globe with its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. We are committed to elevating this experience to new heights while being a collaborative community partner.”

One of the cornerstones of every OUTRIGGER resort is a must-visit beach bar. Maui Brewing Co., a beloved local brand with a deep island heritage, will be the primary restaurant at OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. Set to open later this summer, the beachfront space will further enhance the allure of the resort, offering a family-friendly dining experience for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as live music.

In addition to premium culinary offerings, OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort will also remain true to The OUTRIGGER Way by continuing to provide enriching cultural activities for all guests, as well as sustainability measures to protect and preserve the shores of Kā‘anapali Beach through the company’s global OUTRIGGER Zone initiative. This includes offering complimentary reef-safe sunscreen from its partner Raw Elements and metal water bottles and reusable bags at check-in for guests to practice sustainability. For more details and bookings for OUTRIGGER Kā‘anapali Beach Resort, vist: www.outrigger.com.