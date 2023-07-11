Thai AirAsia back flying to Colombo

BANGKOK, 12 July 2023: AirAsia Thailand (FD) celebrated its inaugural flight, Sunday, flying from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Colombo, the capital city of Sri Lanka.

Operating the direct flight four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) the low-cost airline uses an A320 on the route with 180 seats.

Photo credit: Bandaranaike International Airport. Welcome reception for the inaugural flight 9 July.

FD140 de departs Bangkok Don Mueng Airport (DMK) and 1945 and arrives in Colombo at 2200. FD141 departs Colombo at 2300 and arrives in DMK at 04005 on the following morning.

Booking website Kayak quotes a one-way Bangkok (DMK)-Colombo (CMB) on AirAsia at USD107. Roundtrip fares between the two cities average USD470 based on prices quoted by Thai Airways International and SriLankan flying between Bangkok (BKK) and Colombo (CMB) is more than double AirAsia’s roundtrip fares (DMK-CMB).

Sri Lanka is a major destination for Buddhist faithful from across the globe as it is home to numerous well-known religious locations, many registered as World Heritage Sites, the best known of which is the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in the city of Kandy.

Other attractions include the forest-enveloped Sigiriya, often called the Machu Picchu of Asia due to its remote location. For other leisure seekers, Sri Lanka offers pristine nature experiences along the train route from Kandy to Ella, considered one of the most scenic train rides worldwide as it carves through valleys and tea fields. Tourists are usually drawn to the Ceylon tea plantation to learn about the process and enjoy a cuppa. Dimah is the most famous tea brand and offers tours with a tasting session at the plantation’s estate in the hill country of Nuwara Eliya.

Marking the resumption of the route post-pandemic, AirAsia offers a promotional fare from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Colombo, Sri Lanka, pegged a THB2,990 one-way (USD85). Bookings are open until 16 July 2023 for travel from 9 July to 28 October 2023 via the AirAsia Superapp.