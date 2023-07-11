Travel if the price is right

SINGAPORE, 12 July 2023: Budget-conscious travellers are determined to score more affordable getaways without breaking the bank, says Skyscanner’s latest Travel in Focus report released Tuesday.

With insights from Skyscanner’s proprietary search and booking data and consumer behaviour study, the report uncovers key insights in travel powerhouses Singapore, South Korea, and India for the remainder of 2023.

Photo credit: Skyscanner

Travel is not going away, but the way people travel has changed. With the pandemic behind us and the rising cost of living, travellers across Singapore, South Korea, and India are more cost-conscious than ever. While rising costs of everyday items will affect their travel plans, close to 99% still plan to travel.

When it comes to planning, travellers from Singapore (63%), South Korea (66%), and India (72%) would prefer to plan every single detail of their travel ahead of time. Still, they are equally willing to change their itineraries if they come across a good deal.

Commenting on the findings, Skyscanner’s travel trends and destination expert Brendan Walsh said: “Sometimes, it’s not just about where you’re going—it’s about the whole experience of getting away. Our appetite for travel certainly continues to grow, and we see millions of travellers on our site every month.

Travel in Focus Report takeaways

With the rising cost of living, it is no surprise that travellers are looking to stretch their dollar — but Skyscanner’s recent research revealed that they are willing to sacrifice different things to fit in their budget. 54% of South Koreans are willing to give up comfort to travel no matter what, while more than 60% of Singaporeans and Indians prefer to travel in comfort.

Singapore

Escape Artists: Singaporeans take every opportunity to escape their familiar surroundings or fast-paced lifestyle. About 80% of Singaporeans take advantage of long public holiday weekends for quick getaways, while 50% extend the trip by connecting two long public holiday weekends with a few additional days between.

Celebration Chasers: Two of five Singaporeans (40%) are motivated to travel due to the holiday season (long weekends, four seasons, and Christmas) or special occasions (anniversaries, birthdays, and honeymoons). A third of Singaporeans (33%) are attracted to destination-bound events such as the Sakura season, Songkran, sale seasons, concerts, festivals, and sports events. But above all, most Singaporeans can’t resist a good deal – with 62% travelling due to a great price offer.

South Korea

Solo Flyer: 40% of South Korean travellers will likely travel alone on their next holiday. Gen Zs are less likely to travel solo (23% of the 18-24 age group) than Millennials (64% of the 35-44 age group). In comparison, nearly half (47%) of the respondents from the 65 and over age group responded that they are likely to travel alone.

Travel Junkies: More South Koreans want to travel no matter what (54%), even if they can’t afford to travel at their desired comfort level. By year’s end, even if they’ve completed all their planned trips, most South Koreans would prefer to use their extra cash to squeeze in one more trip (61%) instead of using it on something else (35%). It’s a fine balance between comfort and price.

No-normal Travellers: An overwhelming majority of South Koreans (86%) are willing to allocate a larger budget, or adjust their itinerary, for obscure travel attractions and destination-specific experiences. They’d rather dine at famous local restaurants or experience cultural heritage tours instead of shopping or attending sporting events.

India

Deal-driven travellers: Cost continues to be a major consideration for Indian travellers, with nearly 1 in 2 travellers (47%) willing to change their itineraries if presented with better deals. Some Indians prefer international destinations that are less expensive to visit (35%), and some opt for non-peak travel periods (33%).

Slow Travelling Gurus: In 2023, Indians prefer slow travel, with many opting for immersive travel (46%) over fast-paced travel (40%). Rather than visiting as many places as possible, travellers want to spend more time in a single destination to experience the local culture more deeply. They believe this mindful approach creates more meaningful personal connections and a richer experience. According to Skyscanner data, over 38% of Indian travellers spend longer than one month on a single-destination trip, including domestic and international destinations, based on redirect data for the year 2023, which is significantly more compared to travellers in Singapore (3%) and South Korea (8%)[4].

Purposeful Voyagers: Indian travellers seek meaning from within. From wellness retreats to holy sites and cricket matches — Indian travellers want to travel domestically with purpose and centre their travel experiences around specific activities. Over half of Indians (55%) embark on purpose-related travels within India for activities such as scuba diving, golf, yoga, and wellness retreats. 38% are likely to spend more on travel to catch live cricket matches, and one in two Indians (57%) actively plan to visit holy sites in the next six months.

Skyscanner’s Travel in Focus 2023 report draws on its research with OnePoll and analyses survey data from 3,000 travellers in Singapore, India, and South Korea to uncover key travel behaviour and provide unique insights into travel attitudes and preferences of travellers in these countries.

Skyscanner features a full suite of tools such as the Everywhere Search, Whole Month Search, Multi-City Flight Search, and Price Alerts.