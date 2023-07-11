IndiGo expands domestic network

DELHI, 12 July 2023: India’s low-cost airline IndiGo has launched a domestic daily flight linking the capital city of Delhi and Kanpur, an industrial city 500 km southeast of Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway.

The airline said in a media statement that introducing the new route would enhance domestic connectivity and bolster mobility in North India. There has been an increased demand for air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh.

Photo credit: Airbus

IndiGo head of global sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are confident that this direct connection with Delhi will benefit those in the textile or other industries, and the (daily flight) will promote tourism. Delhi and Kanpur are renowned for their rich spiritual and historical heritage.”

Kanpur, located in Uttar Pradesh, is a thriving industrial city on the banks of the River Ganges. Renowned for its historical significance in textile manufacturing, it has also developed as a major centre for leather goods production.

Kanpur Airport

Located 19 km from the city, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Airport or Kanpur Military Airport has direct scheduled commercial nonstop flights to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The nearest International Airport is the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, which is around 77 km from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

