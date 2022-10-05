Resort readies for recovery

JOHOR BAHRU, 6 October 2022: Malaysia’s Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong confirmed earlier this week the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) had approved 12 additional direct flights from Malaysia to China, increasing frequencies from three to 15 per week.

And as travel demand soars, promising speedy recovery for Southeast Asian destinations, Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture revised its target to 9.2 million tourists this year.

One of the tourist cards of Johor Bahru, Country Garden’s Forest City, says it is ready to welcome the influx of tourists, particularly from Asia and China, given the forecasts China will reopen outbound travel in mid-January 2022 to coincide with the Chinese New Year holiday season.

With tourism recovery in Malaysia underway, all Forest City projects are up and running again. For example, Forest City Water Park has opened with programmes including Surf n Slide, Water Fun Challenge and a Water Maze.

Forest City has first-class hotels, including the Forest City Golf Hotel and the Forest City Marina Hotel have reopened, along with two world-class courses, the Jack Nicklaus Legacy Golf Course and the Liang Guo Kun Classic Golf Course.