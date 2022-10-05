MTF Q&A: Where Vietnam’s tourism is heading

HANOI, 6 October 2022: Ahead of the Mekong Tourism Forum in Quang Nam, Central Vietnam, 12-13 October, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Doan Van Viet, outlines the vision and latest tourism priorities for his country.

Deputy minister of culture, sports and tourism Doan Van Viet.

Q: What are your targets for Vietnam tourism in 2022?

A: In the last “normal” year, 2019, we attracted over 18 million foreign visitors. China, South Korea, and Japan are traditionally our biggest markets. We have the ambitious target of attracting five million foreign tourists in 2022, up from almost zero in 2021 due to Covid-19. In the first eight months of 2022, we welcomed over 1.2 million international tourists. Besides the international market, Viet Nam’s tourism industry aim was to serve 60 million domestic tourists by the end of 2022. However, domestic visitors exceeded the target, reaching 79.8 million. Domestic tourism is forecast to recover in 2022 fully.

Q: Is there a new emphasis or focus in Vietnam’s 2022-23 tourism promotion campaigns?

A: We completely re-opened the door for tourism from 15 March 2022. without any entry conditions required. We promote communication to attract international tourists to Vietnam with the campaign “Live fully in Vietnam”. The Vietnam tourism marketing plan 2022 – 2023 is to bring an image of a safe, friendly and hospitable Vietnam to the world. We focus on smart and sustainable tourism development followed by green and responsible travel.

Q: What role does Quang Nam province play in Vietnam’s tourism marketing plans?

A: It plays an increasingly important role in our tourism cluster strategy. Quang Nam, together with Danang, Thua Thien Hue, will be one of the clusters in Central Viet Nam. The national tourism year 2022 was chosen to be held in Quang Nam with the theme of a ‘green destination’ because of its potential. Thanks to its natural resources and wonderful coastline, it is already a visitor-friendly destination. It offers a vibrant culinary scene, cultural attractions, and history, especially Hoi An ancient town. For tourists seeking a sustainable travel experience where you can learn and appreciate nature, Quang Nam is home to productive farms, handicraft villages, rivers, mountains, and unspoiled natural attractions.

Q: Which new tourism-related infrastructure projects will improve the tourism sector in Vietnam?

A: We have a lot going on, much of it guided by the Vietnam Tourism Development Strategy to 2030. The strategy clearly defines our goal of developing modern and holistic infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure in tourism clusters, national tourist sites and areas with tourism potential. We are taking an inclusive approach to tourism infrastructure development, focusing not only on international-class tourism destinations, such as Hoi An, Sapa, Ha Long, Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc but also on secondary tourism destinations, especially ones with the potential to connect to regional tourism networks. Regarding Greater Mekong Subregion cooperation, for the last 20 years, Vietnam has participated in four regional tourism infrastructure development projects sponsored by the Asian Development Bank. The latest is the Second GMS Tourism Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth Project. These projects were designed to improve the accessibility to secondary tourism destinations in provinces along GMS economic corridors and to enhance the environmental conditions and urban infrastructure for tourism development.

Q: What does Vietnam Tourism hope will be the positive outcomes from the 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum?

A: There are three outcomes we would like. First, to strengthen linkages between the leaders of the GMS tourism industry, with the aim of rapidly recovering the tourism industry in a sustainable, resilient and comprehensive way, to promote the region’s tourism as a common destination. Second, to introduce the city of Hoi An, voted as one of the 25 best cities in the world; also, to introduce Quang Nam in Central Vietnam as an ideal destination for green and sustainable tourism, rich in cultural values, full of amenities of a top-class beach resort. Third, the Forum demonstrates the recovery of the tourism industry and the return of sellers and buyers in the region after a period of travel freeze. Our aim is to promote the rapid recovery of international tourism and create sustainable tourism supply and demand.

Q: What message do you have for tourism leaders and delegates attending the Forum?

A: We should focus on practical goals that make the travel and tourism industry better for the benefit of our populations. My message is, “Let’s act together for sustainable tourism growth.” I hope all delegates arrive in a positive state of mind to listen, learn and return home motivated to “Rebuild Tourism, Rebound with Resilience” – the theme of the 2022 Mekong Tourism Forum.

ABOUT THE MEKONG TOURISM FORUM

First held in 1996, the Mekong Tourism Forum is an annual government-led event dedicated to the tourism industry in the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS). The event provides a cooperative platform for travel and tourism stakeholders to discuss regional tourism development, along with the marketing and promotion of travel to, from, and within the GMS. It presents an inclusive, interactive, and results-oriented opportunity to encourage public- and private-sector participation in promoting the GMS as a single destination. Visit: https://mekongtourismforum.org/about-mtf-2/

(Source: MTCO)