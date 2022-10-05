Marga Nograles named TPB COO

MANILA, 6 October 2022: The Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), welcomes Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles as its new chief operating officer, effective 4 October.

A recognised entrepreneur in the local fashion and retail industry, Nograles is the owner and proprietor of Kaayo Modern Mindanao, a clothing and accessories brand showcasing a curated collection of traditional weaves created by artisan women in Mindanao.

Marga Nograles takes the oath of office in the presence of Philippines Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco (right).

“Kaayo Modern Mindanao has been my passion project, my heart, and my soul. It was not easy to make this decision, but now, given the opportunity to bring more of the Philippines to the world, I have stepped down as creative director of Kaayo and taken on my new role – for the country. I am deeply honoured to have been appointed chief operating officer of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines,” said TPB COO Nograles.

Having championed sustainable livelihood programmes that uplift women and local artisans in Mindanao, Marga Nograles commits to forging meaningful partnerships, embracing responsible and sustainable tourism programmes, and supporting stakeholders under the seven-point agenda of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Nograles will lead TPB to implement strategic domestic and international marketing and promotional efforts to revitalise the Philippine tourism industry as a sustainable, dynamic, world-class tourism, MICE and investment destination.