WTTC welcomes Switzerland Tourism to its ranks

MADRID, 8 May 2026: The World Travel & Tourism Council welcomed Switzerland Tourism (ST) as a Destination Partner earlier this week

Switzerland Tourism is the destination marketing organisation responsible for promoting Switzerland as a travel destination. Working in partnership with the tourism industry and the public sector, it positions the country as a high-quality, sustainable and year-round destination for leisure and business travel.

Headquartered in Zurich, ST is active in 35 offices across 21 source markets in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East. In total, the organisation has around 280 employees, corresponding to 255 full-time equivalents (FTEs).

WTTC President & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Switzerland is known for its unique alpine landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and wide range of year-round experiences for both leisure and business travellers. We look forward to working together to support sustainable tourism growth and further strengthen Switzerland’s position as a high-quality destination on the global stage.”

Switzerland Tourism CEO Martin Nydegger said: “Joining WTTC enables Switzerland Tourism to engage more closely with global tourism leaders, contribute Swiss perspectives to international discussions, and help advance a tourism sector that is sustainable, resilient and economically strong. As a nationally mandated, but independently managed body co-financed by taxpayers and industry partners, Switzerland Tourism wants to benefit from WTTC’s industry-led ecosystem, which facilitates direct engagement with global business leaders.”

(Source: WTTC)