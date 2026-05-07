In a snap photos display in reviews

SINGAPORE, 8 May 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda has deployed a new feature that automatically displays hotel images with relevant reviews, making it even easier for travellers to see what others say about specific features they’re eyeing for their stay.

The tooling is powered by an AI-driven multimodal content system that helps travellers across Agoda’s platform in a more intuitive way.

Photo credit: Agoda. Agoda’s multimodal content system.

When browsing hotels on Agoda, travellers previously viewed photo galleries and reviews in separate sections. To verify if a pool photo matched traveller feedback, for example, they had to search through reviews manually. Agoda’s new feature surfaces relevant review snippets alongside images, bringing visual content and guest opinions together in a single view.

The system processes over 700 million images and millions of reviews across 40+ languages. Using a topic-based approach, the platform maps images and reviews to common attributes such as ‘breakfast’, ‘pool’, or ‘location’. When a traveller views breakfast photos, they immediately see guest comments about breakfast quality and an aggregated sentiment score.

Agoda Chief Technology Officer Idan Zalzberg said: “There is a clear benefit for travellers to connect what they see with what others experienced. Previously, this required time and effort, with travellers jumping between different sections. With the new multimodal content system, travellers get the full picture right there in the photo gallery, making it simpler to make the right choice for their trip.”

The system runs across Agoda’s entire property inventory, curating the best images for each topic and extracting the most relevant review snippets. Each topic shows up to 15 images, guest quotes in the traveller’s language, and a sentiment breakdown showing positive, negative, and neutral feedback percentages.

(Source: Agoda)