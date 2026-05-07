50th Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races

HONG KONG, 8 May 2026: One of Hong Kong’s most iconic summer traditions is set to make waves once again as the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, organised by Hong Kong Tourism Board, return to Victoria Harbour this June.

Celebrating a landmark 50th anniversary, the sporting spectacular will run from 19 June to 1 July. The boat races also bring a festive programme to the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, spanning 13 days and featuring traditional culture, interactive workshops and performances.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board.

Set against Hong Kong’s world-famous skyline, the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races will bring together teams from around the world from 27 to 28 June, transforming the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront into a vibrant hub of culture, sport and entertainment.

The grand scale of the event belies its humble beginnings.

What started five decades ago as a competitive extension of a local cultural ritual has evolved into a dynamic, citywide celebration that blends heritage with sports.

Dragon boat racing in Hong Kong traces its roots to traditional rituals performed by fishing communities, where vessels were once used to dispel bad luck and pray for peace and safety.

In 1976, the city hosted its first international race in Shau Kei Wan Typhoon Shelter, welcoming just 10 teams and marking the birth of modern international dragon boat racing.

Fast forward to today, this year’s races will welcome over 220 elite teams from 16 countries and regions over the two-day race schedule on 27 to 28 June, reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as the Events Capital of Asia.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board.

For more information about the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, visit the event website: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/dragon-boat-festival.html.

(Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board)