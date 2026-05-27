Qatar rolls out FIFA livery aircraft

DOHA, Qatar, 28 May 2026: Qatar Airways has officially unveiled its FIFA special livery aircraft on a Boeing 777 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, celebrating the airline’s longstanding partnership with FIFA.

Building on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the new livery reflects the next chapter in Qatar Airways’ journey with FIFA as the Official Airline Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The special-livery aircraft will operate to key destinations across Europe, the US and Asia, engaging fans around the world as excitement continues to build ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

In addition to the exterior design, the aircraft interior features bespoke cabin dressing inspired by the FIFA World Cup 2026. Designed exclusively for this special livery, it brings the tournament’s ambience and excitement into the in-flight experience. Following the tournament, the aircraft will continue to fly with both the special livery and cabin dressing to commemorate the event.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, bringing together the world’s best national teams in the largest edition of the tournament to date.

(Source: Qatar Airways)