KUALA LUMPUR, 19 May 2026: Sarawak’s growing influence within the regional tourism industry received further affirmation after Sarawak received the “Excellence in State Tourism Board Leadership 2025” recognition at the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–2026 held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, last week.

The Award reflected the sterling excellence behind Sarawak’s tourism growth and international positioning as one of Malaysia’s leading destinations and the “Gateway to Borneo” during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

YB Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board, represented STB in accepting the Excellence in State Tourism Board Leadership 2025 award at the Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–2026, held on 14 May 2026 at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Presented during the regional gala ceremony attended by tourism and hospitality leaders from across Asia, the award was received by Sarawak Tourism Board Chairman, YB Dato Dennis Ngau on behalf of the STB.

The Asian Tourism & Hospitality Awards 2025–2026 celebrate excellence, innovation, leadership, and service across Asia’s tourism and hospitality industry. This year’s edition featured more than 250 nominees across Asia and garnered over 100,000 public votes, reflecting the platform’s growing regional credibility and industry significance.

Speaking following the award presentation, YB Dato’ Dennis Ngau described the recognition as a reflection of the collective efforts behind Sarawak’s tourism development and global visibility.

“This award is not only for Sarawak Tourism Board, but for the entire tourism ecosystem in Sarawak — including the State Government, industry players, local communities, tourism stakeholders, media partners and all Sarawakians who continue to contribute to strengthening our tourism industry and to sharing Sarawak with the world.

“Sarawak’s tourism journey has always been guided by authenticity, sustainability, cultural preservation, and meaningful visitor experiences. We are proud that our direction and efforts are being recognised at a regional level. This progress is the result of meticulous planning under the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, which continues to shape the state’s tourism direction and long-term aspirations,” he said.

He added that the recognition further strengthens Sarawak’s commitment towards supporting Malaysia’s tourism aspirations throughout Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“As Malaysia welcomes the world through Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Sarawak remains committed to strengthening our tourism offerings, expanding international collaborations, improving connectivity, and creating experiences that continue to position Sarawak as a destination rich in culture, nature, adventure, food, and festivals.

Beyond destination promotion, we also aspire for Sarawak to be recognised as a place for meaningful tourism, where culture, sustainability, communities, and global engagement come together,” he added.

Sarawak continues to gain international recognition through its diverse tourism offerings and globally recognised signature events, including the Rainforest World Music Festival and Rainforest Youth Summit, which have helped position the state as a leading platform for cultural exchange, sustainability conversations, youth engagement, and experiential tourism in the region.

As Visit Malaysia Year 2026 continues, Sarawak remains focused on strengthening destination marketing efforts, strategic partnerships, event development, and sustainable tourism initiatives to attract both domestic and international visitors while reinforcing the state’s growing reputation on the global tourism stage.

The Asian Tourism & Hospitality Award was organised by TIN Media, one of Malaysia’s leading independent digital media platforms dedicated to the tourism and hospitality industries. Now in its second edition, the awards were held in conjunction with MAH Hospitality Week 2026 and the Hospitality Suppliers Expo 2026.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)