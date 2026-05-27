Where to enjoy Dragon Boat Festivals

SINGAPORE, 28 May 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda highlights destinations that are hosting Dragon Boat Festivals in 2026.

Falling on 19 June this year, the traditional festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, and commemorates the ancient Chinese poet Qu Yuan.

Dragon boat races and the preparation of zongzi, a type of sticky rice dumpling, mark the festival. Travellers can explore a mix of lesser-known cities and vibrant regions across Asia to enjoy the festivities and cultural richness of this historic celebration.

Hangzhou, China

In Hangzhou, the Dragon Boat Festival transforms the tranquil West Lake into a bustling arena of excitement. The rhythmic paddling of dragon boats echoes across the water, drawing crowds eager to witness the spectacle. Beyond the races, Hangzhou offers a serene escape with its lush gardens and historic pagodas, inviting visitors to delve into its rich cultural tapestry.

Wuzhen, China

Wuzhen, a picturesque water town, provides a charming backdrop for the Dragon Boat Festival. The town’s meandering canals host the races, set against a backdrop of ancient stone bridges and traditional wooden houses. Visitors can wander through narrow alleyways, discovering local crafts and savouring the flavours of zongzi, all while soaking in the town’s timeless ambience.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Kaohsiung comes alive during the Dragon Boat Festival, with the Love River serving as the focal point for the festivities. The vibrant races are complemented by a lively atmosphere, where street vendors offer an array of Taiwanese delicacies. The city’s modern attractions, including art districts and bustling night markets, provide a dynamic contrast to the traditional celebrations.

Macao

In Macao, Nam Van Lake becomes the epicentre of the Dragon Boat Festival, where the races are a thrilling spectacle against the city’s iconic skyline. The blend of Portuguese and Chinese influences is evident in the architecture and cuisine, offering visitors a unique cultural experience. From exploring historic ruins to indulging in fusion dishes, Macau presents a captivating mix of old and new.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s Dragon Boat Festival is a vibrant affair, with Victoria Harbour hosting the races. The city’s skyline provides a dramatic backdrop, enhancing the festive atmosphere. Visitors can enjoy a plethora of cultural performances and culinary delights, making Hong Kong a bustling hub of activity during the festival.

Chiayi, Taiwan

Chiayi offers a more tranquil setting for the Dragon Boat Festival, with its rivers providing a serene stage for the races. The city’s proximity to the Alishan National Scenic Area allows visitors to explore breathtaking landscapes and experience Taiwan’s natural beauty. Chiayi’s local festivities and traditional markets offer a glimpse into the region’s rich heritage.

Agoda Vice President, Supply Jun Dong shared: “The Dragon Boat Festival is a fantastic opportunity to explore the cultural tapestry of Asia. Agoda is thrilled to guide travellers to these hidden gems where they can enjoy the festivities in a truly authentic setting. With our extensive network of accommodations and travel options, Agoda makes it easy for travellers to plan their perfect getaway, whether this be a cosy stay, adventurous itinerary or more.”

(Source: Agoda)