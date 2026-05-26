PATA 75 honours long-standing members

BANGKOK, 27 May 262026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) honoured its long-standing member organisations celebrating over 50, 60, and 70 years of membership during its recent PATA Executive Board & Board Member and PATA Awards ceremony, part of the PATA Annual Summit 2026 held in Pohang, South Korea.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said, “As we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Pacific Asia Travel Association, we are honoured to recognise our long-standing members whose continued support, trust, and collective voice have been instrumental in the growth, strength, and relevance of the Association. Their commitment continues to shape a more responsible and sustainable future for tourism across the Asia Pacific region.”

Organisations: 70 Years of Membership

Guam Visitors Bureau (since 1951), represented by Régine Lee, President & CEO.

Hawaii Tourism Authority (since 1951), represented by Jadie Goo, Acting Chief Brand Officer and Jennifer Chun, Director of Tourism Research.

Kinki Nippon Tourist Co Ltd (since 1956), represented by Hiroshi Tanimura, Executive Director of the International Affairs Department, JATA, and Secretary General, PATA Japan Chapter, on behalf of Katsuo Aso, Senior Manager, Global Business Department, Kinki Nippon Tourist Co., Ltd.

Philippine Department of Tourism (since 1951), represented by Dr Erwin Balane, Tourism Attaché.

Other organisations with over 70 years of membership that were unable to attend included Destination NSW, Marianas Visitors Authority, Tahiti Tourisme, and Tourism Fiji.

Photo (L/R): Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA; Dr. Erwin Balane, Tourism Attaché, Philippines Department of Tourism – Korea Office; Hiroshi Tanimura, Executive Director of International Affairs Department at JATA, Secretary General of PATA Japan Chapter, representing Katsuo Aso, Senior Manager – Global Business Department, Kinki Nippon Tourist Co., Ltd.; Jennifer Chun, Director of Tourism Research, Hawaii Tourism Authority; Jadie Goo, Acting Chief Brand Officer, Hawaii Tourism Authority; Régine Lee, President & CEO, Guam Visitors Bureau; and Peter Semone, former Chair, PATA.

Organisations: 60 Years of Membership

Global Tour Ltd (since 1962), represented by Henry Oh, Chairman.

Hong Kong Tourism Board (since 1957), represented by Yoon-Ho Kim, Director – Korea.

Japan Association of Travel Agents (since 1963), represented by Hiroshi Tanimura, Executive Director of the International Affairs Department at JATA, Secretary General of PATA Japan Chapter.

Korea Tourism Organisation (since 1963), represented by Kyungsoo Yang, Executive Vice President.

Macao Government Tourism Office (since 1958), represented by Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director.

Nepal Tourism Board (since 1965), represented by Rohini Prasad Khanal, Officiating Director.

Smith’s Motor Boat Service Inc (since 1965), represented by Jennifer Chun, Director of Tourism Research, Hawaii Tourism Authority, on behalf of Kamika Smith, General Manager, Smith’s Motor Boat Service, Inc.

Taiwan Tourism Administration (since 1958), represented by Yi-Chen Huang, Chief Secretary.

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (since 1957), represented by Natapol Vanichkul, Head of Sales, Northern.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (since 1959), represented by Watcharaphan Bunnag, Chief of International Relations.

Tourism Malaysia (since 1959), represented by Kamilia Hani Abdul Halim, Director, Tourism Malaysia Seoul

World Express Group (since 1961), represented by Tunku Iskandar, Partner, on behalf of Tan Chee Chye, Chairman.

Yeti Travels Pvt Ltd (since 1966), represented by Suja Shakya, Senior Manager – Sales & Marketing.

Other organisations with over 60 years of membership that were unable to attend included DTH Destination (Thailand) Limited, Hecny Transportation Ltd, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Okinawa Tourist Service Inc, Orient Express Private Ltd, Soaltee Hotel Limited, and Tobu Top Tours Co Ltd.

Organisations: 50 Years of Membership

All Nippon Airways Co Ltd (since 1973), represented by Yasuyuki Suzuki, Senior Director, Tourism and Regional Revitalisation,

Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (since 1967), represented by Yeonhee Cho, Director of Sales — GSO Korea, and Simon Lloyd, Dean, Hospitality Management and Business Administration, Dusit Thani College.

PACTO DMC INDONESIA (since 1972), represented by Raty Ning, President Director.

Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (since 1967), represented by Lesley Timothy, Executive Officer.

Tourism Solomons (since 1970), represented by Dagnal Dereveke, Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Other organisations with over 50 years of membership that were unable to attend included India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (ITDC), Messe Berlin / ITB Berlin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Pakistan, and PanTravel.

Photo (L/R): Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO, PATA; Dagnal Dereveke, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Solomons; Raty Ning, President Director, PACTO DMC INDONESIA; Lesley Timothy, Executive Officer, Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority; Simon Lloyd, Dean, Hospitality Management and Business Administration, Dusit Thani College; Yeonhee Cho, Director of Sales – GSO Korea, Dusit Thani Public Company Limited; Yasuyuki Suzuki, Senior Director, Tourism and Regional Revitalization, All Nippon Airways Co Ltd; and Peter Semone, former Chair, PATA.

(Source: PATA)