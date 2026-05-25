Alaska serves the London-Seattle route

LONDON, 26 May 2026: Oneworld Alliance expands its presence at London’s Heathrow Airport to 14 member airlines, now that Alaska Airlines has introduced a direct London-Seattle service.

This summer, oneworld airlines will offer nearly 2,800 weekly departures directly connecting London Heathrow to over 160 destinations in more than 60 countries. Alongside an extensive global network, oneworld customers enjoy premium facilities at LHR, including 13 First and Business Class lounges offered by British Airways, American Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and Qatar Airways across Terminals 3, 4 and 5.

Flight attendants of all 14 oneworld carriers serving London Heathrow.

London is also the leading destination for international travellers planning round-the-world trips, with 71% of bookings made so far this year on oneworld’s website, including the city as part of a multi-stop itinerary.

Last year, around 29 million oneworld customers flew from, to or through London Heathrow, of which almost 30% were connecting between oneworld member airlines.

Oneworld’s CEO Ole Orvér said: “With service from the most oneworld carriers and nearly 400 daily departures, London Heathrow is a cornerstone of our global network, where our members work together to deliver smooth connectivity for millions of customers every year. It is also one of the world’s leading business travel markets, with more than 160,000 premium seats offered weekly by our airlines, and we are delighted to welcome Alaska Airlines as it launches its inaugural Seattle service from Heathrow, further expanding travel choices for oneworld customers.”

At London Heathrow, oneworld member airlines operate from:

Terminal 3: Alaska Airlines (effective 22 May 2026), American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Qantas, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines

Terminal 4: Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways, Oman Air, Royal Air Maroc

Terminal 5: British Airways and Iberia oneworld’s global hubs

(Source: Oneworld)