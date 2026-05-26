LOT Polish Airlines launches flights to Porto

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2026: LOT Polish Airlines launched direct flights to Porto in northern Portugal effective 25 May.

The Warsaw-Porto route will operate year-round: five times a week during the summer season and four times a week in winter, and is the second city in Portugal served by LOT after Lisbon (daily flights using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with 186 seats

During the summer season, flights on the WAW–OPO route will operate five times a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Photo credit: LOT Polish Airlines.

Flights will depart Warsaw Chopin Airport at 1020, while the return flight will depart at 1425. Flight time to Porto will be approximately four hours and five minutes, while the return leg to Warsaw will take around three hours and 45 minutes.

Portugal has long remained one of Europe’s most attractive travel destinations. In 2025, the passenger seat factor on flights to Lisbon exceeded 86%, reflecting very strong performance. The new route will also contribute to the further development of tourism and business relations between Poland and Portugal.

“As LOT Polish Airlines continues to expand its route network, the airline remains committed to providing passengers with comfortable and convenient travel options to Europe’s key destinations. I do not doubt that Porto will soon become one of the most popular destinations in the national carrier’s network,” said LOT Polish Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Robert Ludera.

(Source: LOT Polish Airlines)