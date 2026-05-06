Travelodge sets foot in Osaka

OSAKA, 7 May 2026: Travelodge Hotels Asia continues its expansion in Japan with the upcoming opening of the 300-room Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to welcome its first guests in August 2026.

Located in Minamisenba, Chuo Ward, the hotel sits in the heart of Osaka’s vibrant Shinsaibashi district — one of the city’s most popular areas for shopping, dining, and nightlife.

Photo credit: Travelodge. Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi.

The hotel is just steps from Shinsaibashi Station, with immediate access from North Exit 3 for seamless connectivity across the city. With more than 300 rooms, the property will be the largest Travelodge hotel in Japan and one of the biggest in the Shinsaibashi area, offering newly renovated, modern accommodation for both leisure and business travellers.

“We are excited to introduce Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi to our hotel collection in Japan. It is an important milestone that reflects Travelodge Hotels Asia’s commitment to regional growth, especially in Japan,” said Travelodge Hotels Asia Chief Operating Officer Pinky Lam.

“Osaka continues to attract travellers from around the world, and we are confident in our ability to continue delivering our signature experience—comfortable stays in strategic locations at great value—in one of the city’s most dynamic districts.”

Prime Location in the heart of Osaka

Guests will enjoy convenient access to Osaka’s top attractions, including the iconic Dotonbori, just a 10-minute walk away and known for its vibrant neon lights and street food scene.

Other nearby attractions include:

Amerikamura — a lively hub for youth culture, street fashion, and cafés;

Midōsuji — a major boulevard known for shopping and seasonal illuminations;

Namba Parks — a popular shopping complex with a rooftop garden;

Honmachi — a central business district with offices and commercial centres;

Yodoyabashi — Osaka’s financial hub, home to banks and leading companies.

With multiple transport stations within walking distance, guests can also access major city attractions, including the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan.

Exclusive Pre-Order Sale

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Travelodge Hotels Asia is launching a limited-time Pre-Order Sale, offering 50% off stays at Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi.

Travelodge Hotels Asia is a fast-growing hotel management and franchise company headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Thailand.