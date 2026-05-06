MATTA files remittance objection with IATA

KUALA LUMPUR, 7 May 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has announced its firm objection to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Malaysia’s unilateral decision to activate a new remittance frequency alignment for BSP Malaysia (BSP MY), effective 1 June 2026.

During the 26th Agency Programme Joint Council (APJC) Malaysia Meeting held on 4 May 2026, MATTA rejected the implementation of the new remittance frequency, saying discussions on this matter remain incomplete and counterproposals, along with concrete industry concerns, have not been fully addressed.

Photo credit: MATTA: Dr Fazil Khan, Vice President of Air Transportation, MATTA.

“Despite this, IATA Malaysia insisted on proceeding, citing internal resolutions and directives from its headquarters, a position MATTA formally disputes,” MATTA said in a press statement.

MATTA emphasises that travel agencies in Malaysia are not IATA members but operate as IATA-accredited agents under the Passenger Agency Programme. As the national association representing these accredited agents, MATTA consistently advocates for transparent, consultative engagement on all regulatory and procedural matters impacting the industry.

“Any change that affects the financial and operational stability of accredited agents must be developed through a fair, transparent, and consultative process,” MATTA Vice President of Air Transportation, Dr Fazil Khan, stated. “The decision announced by IATA Malaysia does not reflect such a process.”

MATTA further clarified that, as IATA-accredited entities, each travel agency and tour operator must independently decide whether to comply with the new remittance frequency. MATTA does not have the authority to compel compliance or non-compliance.

Accordingly, MATTA will not assume responsibility for any consequences or adverse actions taken by IATA against agencies that choose not to comply with the revised requirements.

MATTA will escalate this matter to the Passenger Agency Programme Global Joint Council (PAPGJC) for further deliberation to secure a more balanced and equitable outcome for Malaysian-accredited agents.

MATTA remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the travel agency community and will continue to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders.

(Source: MATTA)