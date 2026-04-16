Vietjet posts holiday peak season deals

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2026: Ahead of Vietnam’s upcoming peak holiday period, Vietjet is offering travellers up to 20% off fares (excluding taxes and fees) on deluxe, SkyBoss and business class tickets across its regional flight network.

The promotional discount is open for purchases until 1259 on 1 May 2026 (GMT+8), for bookings made via Vietjet’s website or mobile app using the promo code VJ20. A total of 11 million promo seats are available for travel until 31 August 2026.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

For travellers in Singapore, the promotion presents an opportunity to plan their next getaway to Vietnam. With Vietjet’s direct services from Singapore to Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc, travellers can choose city breaks to beach holiday destinations or longer multi-stop journeys.

New flight to Nha Trang

Further enhancing these travel options, Vietjet will launch its new Singapore–Nha Trang route on 1 June 2026, giving Singapore residents access to one of Vietnam’s most popular seaside destinations.

To meet increased travel demand during the holiday peak, Vietjet plans to operate nearly 3,800 domestic flights across Vietnam between 25 April and 5 May 2026. Additional frequencies will be added on high-demand routes linking major cities and tourism destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang, Hue, Quang Binh, Quy Nhon, and Phu Quoc, giving passengers greater flexibility and more convenient travel options.

Passengers who book via Vietjet’s official website or mobile app will also receive one entry into the airline’s “Fly Vietjet, strike gold” lucky draw programme, which offers the chance to win prizes including one tael of 999.9 gold. Additional prizes include gold and silver, as well as a range of e-vouchers for future travel.

More on the holiday peak season

From 25 April to 5 May, 2026, Vietnam features two public holidays, resulting in high travel demand as many offices close, although the period is not a single, continuous nationwide holiday.

Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day

Dates: Saturday, 25 April to Monday, 27 April.

The holiday honours the founders of Vietnam. In 2026, the main day (26 April) falls on a Sunday, so a compensatory day is given on Monday, 27 April, creating a three-day break.

Reunification Day and Labour Day

Dates: Thursday, 30 April to Sunday, 3 May.

30 April: Reunification Day (Liberation of South Vietnam).

1 May: International Labour Day.

Duration: Because these holidays fall on a Thursday and Friday, they combine with the weekend to create a four-day break for many workers.

As of April 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed there is no policy to swap working days to create a single continuous nine-day break (meaning 28 and 29 April are working days), but many people take annual leave days to bridge the gap.

Impact on travel and services

Offices and banks: Government offices and banks will be closed during these holidays (25 to 27 April and 30 April to 3 May.

Travel: This is a peak travel period for domestic Vietnamese travellers. Expect high demand for hotels and transport.

Visa Processing: Immigration departments will be closed, which can cause delays in visa processing.

(Source: Viethjet with additional information on holidays — VietnamNet)