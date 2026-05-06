Maharaja Club Points Fest

DELHI, 7 May 2026: Maharaja Club, Air India’s frequent flyer programme, has launched a Points Fest for its Maharaja Club members to celebrate adding 100+ brands to its partnership network between FY 2023 and FY 2026.

The milestone marks a significant step forward in the programme’s transformation into a modern, globally relevant lifestyle-led loyalty platform.

Expansion of partnership network

The Maharaja Club programme has focused on expanding its partner ecosystem, driving over 4.2 million member transactions across 100+ partners in FY26, including international lifestyle and everyday-use brands. These partnerships maximise avenues for Air India’s frequent flyers or Maharaja Club members to earn Maharaja Points beyond their spending with the airline, thus accelerating their path to award flights and upgrades.

Over the past three years, Air India has recorded a two-fold increase in member engagement and its partner activity rate, reflecting higher transaction volumes and deeper customer participation across the network. This expanded network has strengthened the programme’s scale, engagement, and utility across a broader set of member interactions.

Celebrating with Maharaja Club members

To celebrate the milestone, Air India announced a limited-time promotion — Points Fest, designed to reward loyal members with opportunities to earn up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points. Until 31 May 2026, the campaign offers members two exciting ways to earn up to 200,000 bonus Maharaja Points per eligible partner. To participate, members need to register for the offer using their Maharaja Club ID and complete transactions or conversions via the designated partner pages.

Shop and Earn

Members can enjoy a flat 50% bonus Maharaja Points on every transaction made with brands across categories such as lifestyle, stays, experiences, travel services category, including brands like Adidas, Ajio, Apple, Atlys, FirstCry, Forest Essentials, H&M, Healthians, Levi’s, Myntra, Nike, Puma, The Bicester Collection, UNIQLO, and many more.

Convert and Earn

For those with accumulated reward points across other programmes, members can earn up to 50% bonus Maharaja Points when they convert reward points to Maharaja Points via eligible Points Conversion Partners, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, HSBC Global, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Flipkart SuperCoins, Audi India and many other points conversion partners. The bonus structure is tiered as follows:

The bonus points earned during the Points Fest can significantly enhance members’ ability to redeem rewards across Air India’s expanding domestic and international network. With 2,00,000 Maharaja Points, members can, for example, redeem up to 5 one-way Economy Class tickets between Mumbai and London Heathrow or up to 20 round-trips on prime domestic routes such as Delhi-Mumbai.

Other recent enhancements

On 1 April 2026, Air India reduced the Maharaja Points requirement for award flights and cabin upgrades across at least 90% of its routes, introduced a new, simplified tier-based structure for rescheduling and cancellation of Award Flights, and reduced the flight-count thresholds to accelerate tier progression for members.

(Source: Air India)