TG boosts benefits for ROP members

BANGKOK, 27 May 2026: Thai Airways International Public Company Limited celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) frequent flyer programme through the launch of new privileges, special activities, and exclusive experiences throughout 2026.

“On the occasion of Thai Airways’ 66th anniversary, the 33rd anniversary of Royal Orchid Plus, and the 55th anniversary of Royal Orchid Holidays, we have prepared special activities and privileges to thank Royal Orchid Plus members for their continued trust and support of Thai Airways,” said Thai Airways International Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri. “We are committed to developing Royal Orchid Plus to serve better changing travel and lifestyle needs. The Rise to GOLD campaign and the various activities taking place this year reflect our commitment to delivering enhanced experiences and greater value to all members.”

Photo credit: THAI. Thai Airways International Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri.

Highlights include the “Rise to GOLD” campaign, which provides Royal Orchid Plus Silver status members with greater opportunities to attain Gold Member status, allowing them to enjoy premium travel privileges, including lounge access, additional baggage allowance, and benefits across the Star Alliance network.

In addition, Thai Airways introduced a wide range of benefits and special activities for Royal Orchid Plus members throughout the year. These include a co-promotion with Mastercard offering additional Bonus Miles to participating members, privileges from financial partners, activities at the “Rak Khun Tao Fah” event, and a fuel surcharge discount of up to 30% when redeeming Economy Class award tickets on Thai Airways international routes.

Royal Orchid Plus is also expanding the member experience beyond a traditional frequent flyer programme into an ecosystem that connects travel, lifestyle, and meaningful experiences. This will be achieved through special activities and collaborations, such as the GDH Concert, where members can earn Bonus Miles and enjoy exclusive privileges, as well as additional activities celebrating the 33rd anniversary of Royal Orchid Plus to be held later this year.

Furthermore, Thai Airways is enhancing travel-related privileges through Royal Orchid Holidays (ROH), allowing members to redeem their accumulated miles for a wider range of travel packages and services.

(Source: THAI)