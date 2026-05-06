Radisson steps into West Perth

PERTH, Australia, 7 May 2026: Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson Perth, an upscale hotel set within the landmark Sydney Charles Quarter (SCQ) precinct in West Perth, marking the debut of the Radisson brand in Western Australia.

The property should open later this year and will represent a significant milestone in the group’s continued expansion across Australia.

Radisson Perth pool rendering.

Developed by APPL Group and operated by Mandala Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Perth will form a key part of SCQ, a major mixed-use development designed as a connected village that brings together residential, commercial, and lifestyle elements in one integrated destination.

The hotel will feature 120 rooms and studios, complemented by a rooftop bar and restaurant, meeting spaces, a swimming pool, and a strong focus on guest engagement through art and curated experiences.

Its location in West Perth offers strong connectivity to the CBD, key commercial hubs, and major transport links, supporting balanced corporate and leisure demand year-round.

Perth continues to strengthen its position as a key gateway to Western Australia, supported by a diverse economy, strong corporate base, and growing tourism appeal. Ongoing infrastructure investment and urban renewal projects, including developments across West Perth and the CBD, are expected to drive sustained demand for well-positioned hotel assets.

About Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group operating in EMEA and APAC, with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development across more than 100 countries.

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)