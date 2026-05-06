IndiGo is back flying to Doha

DELHI, 7 May 2026: IndiGo resumed flights from its gateway airports in India to Doha, Qatar, effective from this week.

Flights to the Middle East were temporarily suspended in March due to airspace closures resulting from geopolitical developments in the region.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

In line with prevailing airspace conditions and guidance from relevant authorities, IndiGo reinstated its schedule of over 60 weekly flights to Doha from seven Indian cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Kochi, and Mumbai.

The resumption of services reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to offering reliable and seamless connectivity to key destinations, while prioritising the safety and security of its customers, crew, and aircraft.

As a key transit point, Doha plays a vital role in connecting India to important international markets, and IndiGo’s restored operations will offer affordable, convenient travel options for customers flying to the city. On the other hand, customers travelling from Qatar will also be able to connect to multiple cities in India and beyond, on the airline’s extensive network.

Schedule of Flights to and from Doha, effective 1 May 2026