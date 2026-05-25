Voco brand signs Phuket hotel

BANGKOK, 26 May 2026: IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) has announced a management agreement with Phuket HA 2 Co Ltd for voco Phuket Patong, marking the rapid expansion of the brand in Thailand following the voco brand debut in Bangkok last year, with four more properties in the pipeline signed in quick succession.

Opening in 2028, the newly built 307-room voco Phuket Patong will be situated within the mixed-use development Abov Patong, a landmark comprising hotels, branded residences, and comprehensive facilities, including a clubhouse, a theatre, multi-zone swimming pools, and a Kids Club, on the hillside of Patong in Phuket.

From left to right: Nada Anerutteva, Strategic Marketing & Communication Consultant, ABOV Patong, Wuthikrai Kulsirisawad, Chief Executive Officer, ABOV Patong, Pathana Jitsaereetham, Director, Development, Thailand, IHG, Kate Gerits, Director of Operations, Thailand, IHG

Voco Phuket Patong joins IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand and a global portfolio of 137 voco hotels open and operating, including voco Bangkok Surawong, voco Bandung Setiabudi, voco Scenia Bay Nha Trang, with an additional 113 hotels in the development pipeline*, promising travellers a dependable yet approachable premium stay experience.

IHG Director Development Thailand, Pathana Jitsaereetham, said: “Voco Phuket Patong will strengthen IHG’s diverse portfolio in Phuket, which features seven hotels across five brands — InterContinental, Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. With voco Phuket Patong, we’re excited to offer our guests even more choice and exceptional experiences, ensuring there’s a stay for everyone.”

Voco Phuket Patong is located just 150 metres from Patong Beach and close to entertainment areas, shopping malls, and dining options. Hotel facilities include a restaurant, two bars, a spa, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre.

The signing strengthens IHG’s scale in Thailand, where the company now has more than 80 open and signed hotels nationwide, and further builds on voco hotels’ momentum with four additional properties set to open in Bangkok and Phuket.

(Source: IHG)