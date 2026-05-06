Priority Pass reveals best airport lounges

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2026: Priority Pass, an airport lounge and experiences programme, owned and operated by Collinson International, announced on Tuesday the winners of the Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories for the Priority Pass Excellence Awards 2026.

Based on over 700,000 member ratings and reviews, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport was named Global Lounge of the Year.

Photo credit: Priority Pass. Global winner: Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport.

Regional Lounge of the Year winners included Lounge Fukuoka in Japan (APAC), Vienna Lounge in Austria (Europe), Club Kingston in Jamaica (Latin America and the Caribbean), and Bidvest Premier Lounge in Johannesburg, South Africa (Middle East and Africa).

The Lounge of the Year award celebrates the highest-rated lounges across the global Priority Pass network, as rated by Priority Pass members. Member ratings and reviews across a range of criteria are assessed, including the quality of facilities, the standard of customer service, the food and beverage selection, comfort, ambience, and overall member satisfaction.

Overall Global Winner: Escape Lounges, Portland International Airport, US

Blending contemporary design with a strong sense of local identity, the Escape Lounge at Portland International Airport stood out for delivering an experience that feels distinctly rooted in its surroundings. Set within one of North America’s most design-led airport environments, the lounge reflects a broader shift towards more thoughtful, place-driven experiences that resonate with travellers.

Regional Winner (APAC): Lounge Fukuoka, Fukuoka International Airport, Japan

In APAC, Lounge of the Year was awarded to Lounge Fukuoka at Fukuoka International Airport, in recognition of delivering an elevated experience that makes the lounge a destination in its own right. Designed with a bright and open layout, the space offers close-up views of the runway and parked aircraft, complemented by a serene, wood-toned aesthetic that promotes comfort and relaxation. This is enhanced by authentic dining experiences featuring local specialities such as Tonkotsu Ramen and Kashiwa Rice, alongside seasonal local sake and Costa Coffee, thereby celebrating the region’s distinct culinary identity.

APAC winners

Winner: Lounge Fukuoka – Japan

Highly Commended: Kyra Lounge (near Gate 23) – Hong Kong

One to watch

New for 2026, the One to Watch category shines a spotlight on the lounges that have significantly raised their game over the past 12 months, as reflected in Priority Pass member ratings and reviews. These standout spaces show a clear, ongoing commitment to enhancing the overall experience and quickly establishing themselves as future leaders within the category. In APAC, the refreshed KoCoo Lounge at Tokyo Narita International Airport was crowned One to Watch.

This year’s awards reflect a clear shift in what defines excellence in the airport experience. In 2026, travellers are placing greater value on experiences that feel genuinely considered rather than simply convenient.

“Now in its 18th year, the Priority Pass Excellence Awards continue to showcase the very best of our global network, and each year, our partners raise the bar even higher,” said Collinson International CEO Christopher Evans. “With demand for premium travel experiences at an all-time high, travellers are increasingly looking to make every moment of their journey more meaningful and memorable. Travellers today expect versatility, quality, and genuine local experience, and our partners are delivering on all three. The Lounge of the Year and One to Watch categories recognise the partners who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional moments that truly enhance the journey for our members.”

(Source: Priority Pass)