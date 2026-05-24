ATM 2026 confirms revised September dates

SINGAPORE, 25 May 2026: Dates for the Arabian Travel Market 2026 have been rescheduled once again, to 14 to 17 September 2026, following consultation with exhibitors and industry partners to maximise participation and business opportunities, the show organisers announced last week.

This is the second time the dates have shifted from the traditional slot in early May. The first revision is scheduled for August for a show that convenes annually in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

RX Global, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, Danielle Curtis, said: “We have been listening and working closely with our exhibitors, partners and stakeholders from across the global travel industry, and the decision to move Arabian Travel Market 2026 to 14–17 September reflects that ongoing dialogue and collaboration.

“Our priority is always to ensure that ATM delivers the strongest possible platform for business, networking and partnership opportunities for the international travel community. Following industry feedback, we are pleased that these new dates will allow exhibitors, buyers and visitors from around the world to maximise their participation and engagement at the event.

“We would like to thank our strategic partners, including Dubai World Trade Centre, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, IHG and Al Rais Travel, for their continued collaboration and support in making these revised dates possible. Together, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that supports the continued growth and evolution of the global travel and tourism industry.”

Now in its 33rd edition, Arabian Travel Market serves as a key global platform connecting destinations, travel suppliers, hospitality brands, airlines, technology providers and industry professionals from across the travel ecosystem.

ATM 2026 will continue to be held under the theme “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, exploring the trends, technologies and innovations shaping the future of global travel.

The event will also spotlight ATM Travel Tech, the dedicated co-located show focused on the rapidly evolving travel technology sector, alongside the Tech & Innovation Zone, an immersive hub showcasing the latest developments in AI, immersive experiences, smart mobility, fintech, robotics and sustainable travel solutions.

The ATM conference programme includes the Global Stage, Future Stage, located within the Tech & Innovation Zone, and Experience Hub, which will bring together key tourism leaders and experts to examine the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping international tourism.

Confirmed contributors on the Global Stage include Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, delivering the session “ATM Annual Trends Report: Middle East Momentum & Market Shifts”.

The company will be joined by Euromonitor’s Stephen Dutton, who will lead a session titled “The State of Travel: Inflation, Polycrisis & the New Travel Reality.”

ATM 2026 is expected to welcome thousands of travel professionals and exhibitors from around the world following the confirmation of the revised September dates, highlighting Dubai’s role as a global platform for tourism industry dialogue, collaboration and innovation.

The event was originally scheduled for 4 to 7 May, but due to ongoing military hostilities in the Persian Gulf, the dates were shifted to 17 to 20 August.

The latest shift to 14 to 17 September was decided after further feedback from international exhibitors, buyers, and global travel stakeholders.

(Source: ATM 2026)