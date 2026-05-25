Travel Meet Asia convenes in Jakarta

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2026: Indonesia’s leading travel trade show returns to Jakarta from 23 to 24 June, bringing together 1,500 industry professionals and spotlighting Brunei as the Official Partner Country alongside the launch of Visit Brunei 2027.

Travel Meet Asia 2026 will return to Jakarta on 23 to 24 June, bringing together key industry leaders and international exhibitors from the MICE, Corporate and Leisure sectors.

Photo credit: Messe Berlin Asia Pacific. Travel Meet Asia.

The event will take place at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, reinforcing Jakarta’s position as a strategic hub for travel and tourism exchange.

Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, Travel Meet Asia continues to grow as a leading marketplace and knowledge platform, with more than 1,500 participants, over 400 quality buyers, 100+ exhibitors and 60+ speakers expected to attend in 2026.

Messe Berlin Asia Pacific Executive Director Darren Seah said: “Travel Meet Asia has established itself as a vital platform for meaningful business exchange and industry dialogue in Southeast Asia. With Jakarta as our host city once again, we look forward to welcoming a growing community of travel professionals and to spotlighting Brunei as our Official Partner Country. The launch of Visit Brunei 2027 adds a strong dimension to this year’s event, highlighting the region’s dynamic and evolving tourism landscape.”

Visit Brunei 2027 launch

Brunei Darussalam, the Abode of Peace, will take centre stage as the Official Partner Country of Travel Meet Asia 2026. This milestone reflects the nation’s commitment to strengthening its global tourism presence through authentic cultural offerings and pristine nature-based attractions. Visitors are invited to discover a serene destination where unspoiled rainforests, rich biodiversity, and enduring traditions come together to create truly memorable journeys.

“We are honoured to be named the Official Partner Country for Travel Meet Asia 2026, a vital platform for regional tourism connectivity. This partnership offers a strategic opportunity for Brunei Darussalam to showcase our unique blend of rich cultural heritage, pristine rainforests, and warm hospitality as we build momentum toward Visit Brunei Year 2027.

“Through the Brunei Pavilion, we invite visitors to discover our diverse offerings, upcoming initiatives and curated experiences. We warmly welcome industry partners to experience first-hand what makes Brunei a peaceful, authentic, and distinctive destination in Southeast Asia,” said Acting Director of Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism, Hajah Nur Fariza Munyati binti Haji Abd Aji.

Travel Meet Asia 2026 builds on its strategic collaboration with ASITA (Association of the Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies), following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen Indonesia’s tourism and MICE sector. The partnership supports Indonesia’s role as a key regional hub for tourism and business exchange.

The 2026 edition will feature a 20% increase in exhibition space compared to the previous year, reflecting strong industry demand and growing market confidence. Confirmed exhibitors include leading hospitality brands, destination representatives and travel service providers such as Accor, Adaaran Maldives, Churchill Safaris, Finland Pavilion, New World Saigon and Tokyu Hotels.

The event offers networking opportunities to engage with key buyers from Southeast Asia and international markets. Participating buyers include Azza Travel & Tours Pte Ltd, Bandar Tour, Chacha L Tours & Travel, Mavp Travel & Tours, MG Bedbank, Myduta Tour, Smile Holiday, Webbeds, Wolo Travel, and Xiaomi.

Buyers from key markets, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, are expected to participate.

Running alongside the show, the conference programme will provide in-depth insights into key Southeast Asian travel markets, with sessions curated across six broad themes: Market Insights and Trends, Travel and Destination Marketing, Hospitality and Alternative Accommodations, MICE and Corporate Travel, Travel Technology, and Transportation and Mobility.

(Source: Messe Berlin Asia Pacific)