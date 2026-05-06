PATTAYA, Thailand, 7 May 2026: Fitz Club Pattaya has been awarded the prestigious Star Tournament Recognition Award (MT700 category) by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

This historic achievement marks the first time both a venue in Thailand and a Thai individual have received this honour, placing Fitz Club among an elite group of just nine venues worldwide to earn this distinction.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, celebrates the prestigious ITF Masters Star Tournament Recognition Award together with the dedicated Royal Cliff and Fitz Club team.

The award recognises venues that deliver exceptional, professionally run tournaments and provide an experience that exceeds expectations. It is based on player satisfaction, seamless tournament operations, and the event’s overall quality. Evaluations draw on player feedback surveys, tournament supervisor reports, and scores, as well as ITF Masters committee assessments — reflecting consistently high standards across all areas.

This success is driven by the vision and passion of Royal Cliff’s CEO, Vitanart Vathanakul, whose commitment to tennis extends well beyond leadership. As an active ITF Masters Tour player and MT400 champion, he achieved a career-high world ranking of No 96 in the 35+ category — bringing invaluable player insight into creating a truly athlete-focused tournament experience.

Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, celebrates with the prestigious ITF Masters Star Tournament Recognition Award, driven by his vision and passion to continuously enhance facilities and refine every aspect of the tournament experience.

For the past eight years, Fitz Club Pattaya has proudly hosted ITF Masters tournaments, continually improving its facilities and fine-tuning every aspect of the experience. From world-class courts and highly attentive event organisation to exceptional hospitality, accommodation, and attention to detail, the venue has earned outstanding praise from players—many of whom return year after year.

This recognition reflects the team’s unwavering commitment, determination and continuous improvement. It stands as a proud milestone for Fitz Club, reinforcing its position as a leading international tournament venue and its dedication to delivering world-class experiences. The team now looks forward to welcoming tennis players and sports enthusiasts from around the world to experience this excellence first-hand.

Fitz Club – Racquets, Health & Fitness, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to reinforce its status as a premier sports destination for professional and recreational athletes. The centre has welcomed world-class talent over the years, including former ATP stars such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin, all of whom have trained on its courts engineered to mirror the playing conditions of the Grand Slam Open. With a long-standing legacy in competitive sports, Fitz Club has proudly hosted numerous high-profile events, including prestigious Junior and Senior Tennis tournaments, Squash championships, and Table Tennis competitions. This rich history underscores its reputation as one of Thailand’s most established sporting venues. Continuing its commitment to excellence, Fitz Club has further expanded its offerings with upgraded facilities for pickleball, futsal and basketball, making it a comprehensive hub for multi-sport athletes and families alike.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub

(Source: Yours Stories — Royal Cliff Hotels Group)