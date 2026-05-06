Thailand leads Visa Destination launch in Asia

SINGAPORE, 7 May 2026: Visa, a leader in digital payments, announced this week the expansion of its global, experience-led travel programme, Visa Destinations, into the Asia Pacific, launching in Thailand as the first market, with Singapore set to follow soon.

Through partnerships with carefully selected hospitality, dining, entertainment, and transport partners, Visa Destinations unlocks exclusive access, premium privileges, and locally distinctive experiences that bring cardholders closer to the character and rhythm of each destination.

Photo credit: Visa

In Thailand, this means deeper immersion into the flavours, creativity, and experiences that define the vibrant tropical nation – supported by the local businesses behind them.

Currently live in Paris, London, and Dubai, Visa Destinations continues to expand globally, with Thailand joining the platform ahead of further launches, including New York, San Francisco, Miami, Mexico City, Toronto, Italy, and Singapore in the coming months.

Travel remains one of the largest spending categories across Asia Pacific, with VisaNet data showing nearly USD180 billion in travel spend – more than 17% of total Visa card spending in the region [1]. While demand remains resilient, travel patterns are evolving – as higher fuel costs and airspace disruptions accelerate a shift towards shorter-haul, intra-regional travel, with spending concentrating in key, dynamic, well-connected hubs such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Travellers are becoming more selective, prioritising confidence, flexibility, and transparency, choosing experiences that feel meaningful and adjusting how and where they travel rather than cancelling trips altogether. Destinations that combine strong connectivity with a rich mix of diverse experiences are capturing that growing share of demand – positioning Thailand as a natural starting point for Visa Destinations in Asia Pacific.

Through Visa Destinations, travellers can expect a variety of benefits from the programme, including:

Curated experiences across hospitality, dining, wellness, shopping, entertainment, and transport, discoverable through a dedicated digital platform

Location‑based cultural experiences such as the Songwat Experience in Bangkok, which spotlights a historic district known for heritage architecture, local food culture, and a growing creative community, all the while supporting local merchants through greater access to digital payments

Partnerships with leading local and regional merchants, delivering exclusive benefits and access

Seamless digital discovery and booking, designed to make planning and booking effortless

Enhanced access for premium cardholders, with Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cardholders enjoying additional privileges and tailored travel benefits

“Across Asia Pacific, travel is becoming more experiential, with travellers looking to make each trip count,” said Visa Asia Pacific Head of Products and Solutions TR Ramachandran. “We’re seeing more travellers spend more time in destinations closer to home, choosing experiences that are deeper and more authentic, reflecting their personal passion points, beliefs, and values. Thailand reflects this shift and is a natural starting point for Visa Destinations in this region. Through Visa Destinations, we’re connecting cardholders to experiences shaped by each destination.”

[1] Higher fuel costs set to reroute travel across Asia Pacific | Visa Business and Economic Insights – April 2026

(Source: Visa Worldwide Pte Limited).