AirAsia signs landmark A220 order

MIRABEL, Canada, 8 May 2026: Malaysia’s AirAsia has placed an order for 150 latest-generation A220-300 aircraft, the largest single firm order placed for the A220 that propels the programme beyond the 1,000 firm order milestone.

The contract was announced at a ceremony this week at the Airbus facility in Mirabel, attended by Capital A Chief Executive Officer and Advisor to AirAsia Group, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Aircraft Lars Wagner.

Photo credit: Airbus. AirAsia orders A220 for regional routes.

The event took place in the presence of the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and the Honourable Christine Frechette, Premier of Quebec.

The purchase agreement makes AirAsia the first customer to order a 160-seat version of the A220, an increase of 10 seats, made possible by adding extra overwing exits on each side of the aircraft.

The A220 complements AirAsia’s existing Airbus fleet and will play a key role in advancing the group’s network and growth. The aircraft will service destinations across ASEAN and into Central Asia, freeing up larger aircraft to fly longer routes.

“We have built AirAsia by making bold decisions at the right moment, not the easiest moment. This order reflects our long-term discipline and the scale of our ambitions. The A220 unlocks new markets and routes and brings us closer to building the world’s first true low-cost network carrier,” said Capital A CEO and Advisor to AirAsia Group Tony Fernandes. “Our partnership with Airbus spans more than two decades and has been central to everything we have achieved. Today is another milestone in that journey, and there are many more to come.”

“The A220 will provide an optimal platform for AirAsia, combining low operating costs with the range that will enable the carrier to open new routes across Asia and beyond,” commented Airbus CEO Commercial Aircraft Lars Wagner. “Airbus and AirAsia teams have been working tirelessly to reach this landmark agreement, which is fully aligned with the airline’s new network strategy.”

The A220 can carry between 100 and 160 passengers on flights of up to 3,600 nautical miles (6,700 km). At the end of March 2026, 501 A220s had been delivered to 25 operators worldwide.

(Source: Airbus)