Vio Travel gains Preferred by Nature Standard

BALI, Indonesia, 8 May 2026: Vio Travel, an Asia-Pacific online DMC, has become the first in Asia to be certified under the Preferred by Nature Standard for Sustainable Travel Activities V1.1, a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC)- Recognised Standard.

Vio Travel’s Indonesian operations are the first to gain certification, following an independent audit confirming full compliance across the standard’s four core pillars: responsible management, people, nature and climate. Other Vio country offices will follow.

Photo credit: Vio Travel.

The audit confirms 100% compliance across all audited areas across the company’s Indonesia operations:

Responsible management – ensuring all management and business practices are legal and responsible;

People – upholding people’s well-being and human rights;

Nature – protecting nature and the environment;

Climate – actively reducing and mitigating climate impacts.

Indonesia is the first destination to achieve certification, with the same standards set to be progressively extended across Vio Travel’s network of 15 destinations. Importantly, this milestone reflects validation rather than transformation, formal recognition of practices already embedded within the business.

The official award ceremony took place in Bali on 30 April 2026, after working with local suppliers on sustainable practices.

Vio Travel’s Sustainability Coordinator, Novita Rosiana Dewi, led the certification process from the ground up, translating the company’s long-held values into the required documented frameworks.

Vio Travel Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Dominik Schaufler, commented: “We act as an extension of our partners’ businesses on the ground. The standards we uphold — and the suppliers we work with — directly shape the experiences their clients have. Our roadmap is clear: to progressively extend this sustainability framework across our network, applying the same rigorous standards that earned certification in Indonesia.”

Vio Travel operates across 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific, serving company partners with travel agents and tour operators globally, managing ground operations, supplier networks, and itinerary delivery in markets where trusted local execution is critical. Its corporate headquarters are in Bangkok, Thailand.

Preferred by Nature is one of the world’s leading sustainability certification bodies. Its Standard for Sustainable Travel Activities V1.1 is a Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Recognised Standard – the global benchmark for credible and transparent sustainability standards in tourism.

(Source: Vio Travel)