Thomas Cook opens Forex branch in Assam

MUMBAI, 17 April 2026: Recognising Guwahati’s emergence as the gateway to Northeast India for business and outbound travel, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel foreign exchange services company, has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in the city.

The launch aligns with the company’s strategic focus on high-growth regional markets and the increasing demand for foreign exchange services across Assam and the wider Northeast.

With this addition, Thomas Cook India expands its network to three locations in Assam, including its presence at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA).

(LGBIA: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (IATA: GAU, ICAO: VEGT), or Guwahati Airport, is an international airport serving the largest city of Assam and the state capital, Guwahati and Dispur, in India.)

The product-service portfolio, available at the sales outlet, includes:

Prepaid Travel Cards in partnership with Mastercard and Visa;

Holidays: Borderless Travel — prepaid multi-currency card with 12 global currencies;

Business Travel: FX Enterprise card – India’s first Eco-Friendly Forex prepaid card

Overseas Education: Study Buddy card

Thomas Cook One Currency Card: India’s first prepaid card with zero cross-currency conversion fees

Overseas Education Forex for the strong student segment: transfer of university/tuition fees, living expenses, discounted air fares, excess baggage, insurance and foreign exchange products like the Study Buddy Card

Currency: 26 global destination currencies

Overseas Remittances: Thomas Cook Forex’s Send Money Abroad covering over 120 countries

Guwahati has witnessed a steady rise in foreign exchange demand, supported by increasing outbound leisure travel, a growing student segment, and strong business activity. The anticipated boost from direct international connectivity, following the launch of the new terminal at LGBIA, further strengthens Guwahati’s potential as a key forex market.

“Guwahati is a high-potential and fast-evolving forex market, serving as the gateway to Northeast India with increasing outbound leisure and student travel, rising passport penetration and growing digital adoption,” said Thomas Cook (India) Limited Chief Business Officer – Foreign Exchange Deepesh Varma. “The launch of our new outlet reflects our confidence in the city’s growth trajectory and the strong demand we are seeing across walk-ins, digital enquiries and assisted channels.”

(Source: Thomas Cook (India))