Explora Journeys unveils Summer 2028 Collection

SINGAPORE, 26 May 2026: Explora Journeys has opened sales for its Summer 2028 Journeys Collection, a milestone season defined by the arrival of Explora VI.

Her debut in August 2028 brings the fleet to its full six-ship scale, realising the brand’s original vision on time and exactly as planned at its inception. Spanning 178 destinations across 27 countries, the new collection represents a significant expansion of the brand’s global presence, with all six ships sailing the world’s oceans together for the first time.

Photo credit: Explora Jouneys

The new collection captures the Mediterranean’s allure alongside the landscapes of Northern Europe, Iceland and Greenland. From the Alaskan wilderness to the historic waterways of the North American East Coast during the height of the autumnal shift, every itinerary is shaped by the philosophy of unhurried discovery.

Overnights in cities like New York, Reykjavik and Istanbul are balanced with visits to remote island retreats such as Korčula and the Faroe Islands. In many ports, late departures allow guests to experience the evolving energy from day to night, offering a more soulful connection to each destination.

Summer 2028 Overview

Explora I: From April through October, the ship visits six countries and 25 destinations in the Mediterranean, meandering through the island constellations of the Aegean to the sculpted shores of the Adriatic. Guests can uncover the Cyclades, the Dodecanese and the Turkish Coast, experiencing the nightlife of Mykonos with a late departure and the cultural vibrancy of Istanbul with an overnight stay.

Explora II: Exploring the Western Mediterranean, North Africa and the French and Italian Rivieras, the ship visits 36 destinations across Iberia and the Atlantic edge from April through October. Itineraries weave from the vibrant Balearic Islands to the lush landscapes of Madeira, featuring an overnight stay in Lisbon and late departures from eight ports, including Ibiza, Capri and Casablanca.

Explora III: Returning to the wilderness of Alaska from May through September, the ship navigates 20 destinations across the US and Canada. Itineraries feature scenic sailings through the Inside Passage and the Gulf of Alaska, providing an unparalleled vantage point of Hubbard Glacier, alongside calls at Juneau, Skagway, and smaller communities such as Wrangell and Klawock.

Explora IV: From May through October, the ship traverses Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea, uncovering 51 destinations across 15 countries. Guests can cycle along the historic canals of Amsterdam or stroll the royal parks of Stockholm during overnight stays, while 11 maiden calls, including Runavík in the Faroe Islands and Djúpivogur in Iceland, reveal the region’s more remote shores.

Explora V: Between May and September, the ship explores the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian fjords and the North Atlantic before reaching the volcanic coastlines of Iceland and Greenland. The season then transitions to the North American Eastern Seaboard with overnights in New York City and Quebec City and late departures from Halifax and Boston.

Explora VI: From August to November 2028, the newest ship in the fleet sails the Mediterranean, completing 13 sailings. Starting with her maiden journey from Rome to Barcelona, itineraries weave through Sicily, Sardinia and the French Riviera. As the season mellows into October and November, the ship ventures into the Adriatic to explore the historic ports of Trogir and Dubrovnik, as well as the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor.

(Source: Explora Journeys)