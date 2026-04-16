Mandai Rainforest hires sales team leader

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2026: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree has appointed Marlene Fang as Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Singapore, Bali and the Maldives, reinforcing its commercial leadership within the region’s increasingly competitive hospitality landscape.

With over 40 years of experience in hospitality management, including more than three decades in senior sales leadership roles across Singapore and China, Fang brings a strong track record of driving revenue performance, elevating market positioning, and developing high-performing teams.

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree Director of Sales & Marketing Marlene Fang.

Her experience spans globally recognised brands, including Shangri-La Group, Marriott International and Far East Hospitality Group.

She oversees sales and marketing functions across Singapore, Bali, and the Maldives, with a focus on strengthening cross-market synergies, sharpening the commercial strategy, and building high-performing teams. A key priority will be to advance the resort’s positioning in the MICE and high-value leisure segments, while deepening engagement with regional and international demand drivers.

“As Singapore’s only rainforest resort, we are uniquely positioned at the intersection of nature and hospitality. Marlene’s appointment strengthens our ability to translate this distinct positioning into sustained commercial success. Her deep regional expertise and strategic clarity will be instrumental in driving growth across key markets, while fostering a culture of mentorship and excellence within the organisation,” shares Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree Hotel Manager, Shereen Chow.

(Source: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree)