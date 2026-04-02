CX flies Hong Kong-Seattle route

HONG KONG, 3 April 2026: Cathay Pacific launched its non-stop passenger flights between Hong Kong and Seattle on Monday, providing customers with the only direct connection between the airline’s home city and Washington State’s cultural and tech capital.

Operating five times per week, the new service extends the airline’s passenger network in North America to nine destinations.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

As part of Cathay’s 80th-anniversary celebrations, the inaugural Hong Kong-Seattle flight was operated by the airline’s special-edition Airbus A350 aircraft, featuring its iconic “lettuce leaf sandwich” livery, honouring eight decades of moving its home city, people and customers forward since 1946.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “As we celebrate ‘80 Years Together’ and connect Hong Kong with the world, the launch of our Seattle service highlights the deepening ties between two global centres of innovation, culture, and commerce.

“Through the Cathay Group’s investment of well over HKD100 billion into our fleet, cabin products, lounges and digital innovation, we are committed to offering customers a seamless and elevated travel experience, whether they are travelling to Hong Kong or connecting to onward destinations through our global network covering more than 100 destinations worldwide. This new service not only enhances connectivity for business and leisure travellers, but also reinforces our role in supporting Hong Kong’s position as a leading international aviation hub.”

Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Seattle service uses an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, configured with business class, premium economy, and economy cabins. Flight schedules are as follows:

30 March – 31 May 2026; 16 September – 24 October 2026

This summer, Cathay Pacific is operating close to 120 return flights per week to nine passenger destinations across North America, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

(Source: Cathay Pacific)