Korean Air in-flight dining wins award

SEOUL, 17 April 2026: Korean Air has once again been recognised for excellence in in-flight dining, earning the title of “Best Airline Onboard Menu” for its First Class cabin for the third consecutive year at Global Traveller’s 14th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards.

Based on a survey of Global Traveller’s luxury readers, the award underscores the airline’s ongoing commitment to elevating the in-flight dining experience.

Photo credit: Korean Air

Korean Air’s premium catering blends traditional Korean flavours and modern culinary refinement. Building on a comprehensive overhaul of its in-flight dining programme last year — the first major refresh in over a decade — the airline introduced menus developed in collaboration with Chef Seakyeong Kim, owner of Cesta in Seoul. Featuring seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques, these new dishes bring a true gourmet experience to the skies.

First class passengers enjoy a menu featuring an expanded selection of amuse-bouches and appetisers, alongside new main courses and desserts, such as papillote and petit fours. These additions complement signature Korean dishes, such as bibimbap, and an exclusive sommelier-curated wine programme.

“Being recognised for the third consecutive year at the Leisure Lifestyle Awards is a testament to Korean Air’s unwavering commitment to service innovation,” said Korean Air Executive Vice President and Chief of In-flight Service and Lounges David Pacey.

This latest accolade adds to Korean Air’s growing list of global honours. The airline was named Best Cabin Service at the APEX Best Awards 2026, earned the APEX Five Star Global Airline rating for the ninth consecutive year in 2025 and was named Airline of the Year 2025 by Airlineratings.com. Korean Air also holds a SKYTRAX 5-star Airline rating for the fifth consecutive year.

(Source: Korean Air)