Drukair boosts Singapore connectivity

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2026: Drukair (Royal Bhutan Airlines) has increased its scheduled flights between Singapore and Paro from two to three weekly services.

Bhutan’s national carrier will fly three times weekly from Singapore to Paro on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, starting 16 May 2026, expanding capacity from the previous schedule of two departures on Thursday and Sunday.

Photo credit: Drukair.

Druk Asia, based in Singapore, is one of Asia’s pioneering Bhutan travel specialists. Since its inception in 2009 as Drukair’s local representative, the company has evolved into a trusted leader in curating journeys to Bhutan with a strong focus on social impact and wellness-centred travel.

In October 2024, Druk Asia reinforced its commitment to protecting Bhutan’s cultural heritage and to a broader social Impact with its appointment by the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Royal Government of Bhutan as the official marketing representative for the Museums of Bhutan Building Fund.

Flight schedule

Under the enhanced schedule, Drukair will operate interim* flights between Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) and Paro International Airport (PBH) on the following days in April:

Singapore → Paro: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday

Paro → Singapore: Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday

*subject to schedule changes and adjustments

Seasonal adjustment after 16 May 2026

Drukair will implement a seasonal adjustment to the schedule. From this date, flight operations will shift to the following days:

Singapore → Paro: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Paro → Singapore: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Expanded connectivity to Bhutan

Singapore serves as the vital link for Bhutan’s fastest-growing visitor markets. By adding a third weekly service, Drukair is simplifying the journey for long-haul visitors, particularly from the South Pacific and North America.

In 2025, Singapore Changi Airport recorded an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements, with Australia ranking among its top four markets.

Changi gateway

China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia were Changi’s top four passenger markets in 2025, with North America registering some of the highest regional growth at 15.8%.

Australian connection

Australia is now home to Bhutan’s largest community abroad, approximately 37,500 residents. Daily, over 30 flights arrive in Singapore from Australia, operated by multiple carriers, including Scoot, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas. The enhanced Drukair schedule ensures seamless connectivity for both the Bhutanese diaspora visiting home and Australian travellers eager to check Bhutan off their bucket list.

North American growth

In 2025, visitors to Bhutan from the US rose by 20% while arrivals from Canada increased by 22%. For these travellers, Singapore offers the most efficient one-stop gateway via daily non-stop flights from New York (JFK and Newark), San Francisco, Los Angeles, and five flights a week from Vancouver with Air Canada.

This expansion reflects a growing demand for Bhutan’s “High Value, Low Volume” tourism model. By increasing frequency rather than just capacity, Drukair ensures that the journey remains exclusive and meaningful while improving access via Changi Airport, one of the world’s best-connected aviation hubs.

(Source: Drukair)