ITA boosts direct flights to Asia

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2026: ITA Airways confirms it is expanding its connections with India and Thailand during the peak of the 2026 summer season, responding to the growing demand for direct flight connections between Italy and India as well as Southeast Asia.

Throughout August 2026, ITA Airways’ direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to Bangkok will increase from three to five weekly, while the route between Rome Fiumicino and Delhi will be upgraded to daily.

Photo credit: ITA Airways.

“In a phase where the geopolitical landscape makes the ability to reach Asia through direct and reliable connections even more valuable, the increase in frequencies to Delhi and Bangkok during August 2026 is a concrete sign of confidence in the market and in ITA Airways’ ability to respond quickly to passenger demand,” said ITA Airways CEO and General Manager Joerg Eberhart.

This strategic decision by ITA Airways is aimed at effectively meeting customer needs, supporting both tourism and business travel during the peak summer period. The goal is to offer passengers greater reliability and a wider range of options for direct flights to Bangkok and Delhi from Rome.

At the same time, the increase in capacity will allow passengers from Thailand and India to reach, via Rome, summer destinations across the ITA Airways network and those of its partners in Italy, Europe, Africa, North and South America.

Tickets for the additional flights are now available at the airline’s website or through its mobile app.