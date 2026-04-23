PCEB launches BE Associate scheme

PENANG, 24 April 2026: Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) has officially launched the BE Associate programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Malaysia designed to cultivate a future-ready talent pipeline for the business events industry.

As the industry continues to evolve in complexity and global competitiveness, BE Associate is positioned as a platform that goes beyond conventional academic learning.

Photo credit: PCEB.

The programme, which is complementary for students to join, focuses on building long-term industry resilience by equipping participants with practical skills, real-world exposure and direct access to industry professionals, ensuring a continuous flow of capable talent into the ecosystem.

“BE Associate reflects our commitment to strengthening the industry from within,” said PCEB CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran. “Sustainability in this context is about continuity — developing talent, enhancing capability, and ensuring the business events industry in Malaysia remains competitive, adaptive and future-ready. This programme is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry expectations.”

The initiative has gained strong support from the state’s leadership. Chief Minister of Penang, Chow Kon Yeow, commented: “The launch of BE Associate marks a significant step in strengthening Penang’s position as a leading business events destination. By investing in talent development and industry readiness, we are not only supporting the sector’s growth today but also ensuring its long-term resilience and global competitiveness. This initiative reflects our commitment to building a strong, future-ready workforce that will continue to drive Penang’s economic development.”

Through a dynamic, flexible structure, BE Associate enables participants to engage with the industry in meaningful, practical ways. Students are not confined to traditional classroom learning but instead are immersed in real-event environments, gaining hands-on experience across various roles, from operational support to event execution. This exposure is complemented by direct mentorship from industry practitioners, allowing participants to seek guidance and insights in real time.

(Source: PCEB)