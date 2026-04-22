Air India interlines with WestJet

DELHI, 23 April 2026: Air India rolls out a new interline partnership with WestJet, Canada’s leading leisure carrier, to boost connectivity between India and North America beyond Toronto and Vancouver.

The partnership enables single-ticket itineraries combining Air India and WestJet flights, offering smoother journeys, coordinated baggage handling, and simplified journeys for travellers.

Photo credit: Air India.

Through this partnership, Air India guests travelling to Toronto or Vancouver can take onward connections on WestJet to 17 Canadian cities and 14 U.S. cities, namely:

Canadian cities: Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Winnipeg, Halifax, Ottawa, Regina, Saskatoon, Kelowna, St. John’s, Prince George, Victoria, Fort St. John, Terrace, Cranbrook, Comox, Nanaimo

US cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Orlando, Phoenix, Tampa, Nashville, Las Vegas, San Diego, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Springs, Santa Ana, Fort Myers.

Halifax, Calgary and St John’s are also accessible via Air India’s

European gateways at Amsterdam (Schiphol), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), London (Heathrow), and London (Gatwick).

Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal commented: “Canada continues to be a key market for Air India, driven by strong people‑to‑people ties and increasing trade between our nations. By partnering with WestJet, we are making travel across North America more accessible and effortless for our guests, with coordinated baggage handling, single‑ticket convenience, and a far wider choice of destinations.”

Air India currently operates 17 weekly direct flights to Canada, including 10 weekly services to Toronto and daily services to Vancouver.

Through its European gateways, which provide connections on WestJet flights to Canada, Air India operates 75 weekly services, including 49 to London (Heathrow), five to London (Gatwick), 14 to Paris (Charles de Gaulle), and daily to Amsterdam (Schiphol).

Interline itineraries are available for booking on Air India’s website, mobile app and through travel agents worldwide.

(Source: Air India)