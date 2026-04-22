Tour East Singapore moves office

SINGAPORE, 23 April 2026: Tour East Singapore (1996) Pte Ltd will relocate its office premises on 8 May 2026 as part of continued organisational growth and commitment to enhancing operational effectiveness and service delivery.

Photo credit: Tour East Singapore. Tour East

New Office Address:

36 Carpenter Street #02-01 Singapore 059915

Effective Date: 08 May 2026

In the company’s official notice on the change of address, Managing Director & General Manager Kei Satho noted that Tour East contact numbers, email addresses, and services will remain unchanged.