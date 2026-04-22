SAMUI ISLAND, 23 April 2026: Centara Reserve Samui has been honourably placed 9th among the Top 10 Best Resorts in Thailand in the DestinAsian Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, a distinction awarded by discerning international travellers across the region.

This recognition reinforces the resort’s continued focus on delivering a considered and immersive stay, where design, service, and culinary experiences are aligned to create a seamless sense of place.

Set along the shoreline of Samui Island, Centara Reserve Samui combines contemporary architecture with natural surroundings, allowing open space, light, and landscape to shape the guest experience. Each element — from accommodation and dining to wellness and service — is designed to operate with clarity and restraint, rather than excess.

The Readers’ Choice Awards by DestinAsian reflect the preferences of experienced travellers, recognising properties that consistently deliver quality, attention to detail, and a strong sense of identity. Being named among Thailand’s leading resorts underscores Centara Reserve Samui’s position within the region’s evolving luxury hospitality landscape.

At the centre of the experience is a commitment to thoughtful hospitality – where service is intuitive, environments are carefully composed, and each stay is shaped to feel both effortless and considered.

This latest accolade strengthens Centara Reserve Samui as a destination for travellers seeking a more measured and refined expression of timeless island living.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 90 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Nepal, Oman, Qatar and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com.