Air Astana builds Central Asian hub

SINGAPORE, 24 April 2026: Air Astana Group continues to strengthen its position as a transit hub in Central Asia, having a 65% increase in international transit passenger traffic travelling via Kazakhstan in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Since the beginning of 2026, total transit traffic has exceeded 137,000 passengers, while international transit traffic has surpassed 48,000 passengers. The growth in transit flows has been driven by the development of the route network and reallocation of capacity from the Middle East towards Seoul, Bangkok, Phuket, Phu Quoc, Male, Istanbul, Delhi, Tashkent and Tbilisi.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

In 2026, the airline launched direct flights from Almaty to Shanghai, plans to introduce new routes from Astana to Guangzhou (China), Larnaca (Cyprus), and Dalaman (Turkey), and is also increasing frequencies on existing routes, including to Seoul and several other international destinations.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions by revenue and fleet size. It operates a fleet of 63 aircraft, split between Air Astana, its full-service airline, which launched in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019.

(Source: Air Astana)