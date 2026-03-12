Thomas Cook Group taps Booking.com inventory





MUMBAI, 13 March 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel have announced a partnership with Booking.com to deliver comprehensive and enhanced accommodation solutions for Indian corporates.

The partnership presents an uncomplicated focus: Consumer-level breadth with corporate-level controls, transparent pricing and India-specific servicing.

Booking.com’s accommodation content is live on Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s corporate booking tool, giving business clients immediate access to a vast network of over 31 million reported listings across 220+ countries and territories, including India.

This collaboration offers an unequalled selection ranging from world-class hotels and resorts to homes and apartments, all supported by seamless integration into enterprise travel approval systems, enterprise-specific rates, loyalty benefits, and easy, real-time, on-the-go access through digital applications.

The programme addresses the top requests of India’s business travel and procurement heads: wider choice while staying within company travel policies, invoice integrity with GST compliance, safer stays for diverse traveller profiles, and service support that goes beyond standard online booking platforms.

Booking tour standouts

Price transparency at scale: Property-issued invoices that provide a clear audit trail for finance teams, eliminating hidden markups

Segment-wise curation: Tailored content sets for SMEs, mid-market, and large enterprises, tuned for Indian metros, fast-growing tier 2 and 3 cities, and international destinations. Practical reach across 2,500+ Indian cities and towns, complemented by Booking.com’s global selection across 220 countries and territories and a growing set of long-stay options curated for enterprise use

Business-friendly stays: Providing access to properties with verified traveller reviews and essential business amenities to enhance traveller productivity.

Enterprise support and escalation: A co-developed servicing model for booking changes, clarifications, and coordination, offering a level of support beyond standard online travel agency processes

Integrated policy control: Policy budgets, approvals, credit-limit management, and real-time updates for a seamless desktop and mobile experience

Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel Indiver Rastogi commented: “Business travel programmes today are evolving toward greater choice, flexibility and transparency.

“Through our partnership with Booking.com, we are redefining accommodation access — expanding global choice while enhancing the compliance and servicing framework that enterprises require. By combining Booking.com’s breadth of inventory with Thomas Cook and SOTC’s managed corporate booking environment, along with future integration into our TravelOne platform, we are delivering policy control, price transparency and the level of service support that businesses demand.”

(Source: Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC)