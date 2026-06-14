ITB Asia sets the stage with new experience zones

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2026: Asia’s largest B2B travel trade show returns to Singapore from 21 to 23 October 2026, introducing new experience zones, alongside curated guided tours designed to create targeted business opportunities.

Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, the event continues to unite key stakeholders from across the global travel and tourism industry. Key exhibitors include Resorts World Sentosa, Tourism Fiji, Turespaña, and Visit Maldives.

Photo credit: ITB Asia. The Singapore booth at ITB Asia.

ITB Asia 2026 will return to the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from 21 to 23 October 2026, co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia. Over three days, the event is expected to welcome more than 18,000 participants, 1,500+ quality buyers, over 1,000 exhibitors and more than 160 speakers from across the global travel and tourism industry.

Under the theme “Experiences in Motion: Human-Centred Design in Travel & Tourism”, the 2026 edition will reflect the industry’s ongoing shift towards experience-led travel, greater personalisation and the increasing integration of technology across the traveller journey.

“The travel industry is undergoing a profound transformation driven by evolving traveller expectations and rapid technological advancement. With our 2026 theme, ITB Asia places human-centred design at the core of industry dialogue,” said Messe Berlin Asia Pacific Executive Director Darren Seah. “In its 19th edition, ITB Asia continues to serve as the industry’s leading platform in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling meaningful connections, collaboration and real business outcomes.”

Resorts World Sentosa has been confirmed as the Official Integrated Resort Partner for ITB Asia 2026. As one of Singapore’s leading integrated resorts, its participation underscores the event’s position as a key platform connecting global travel and tourism stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific region.

In response to evolving traveller demand and emerging industry trends, ITB Asia 2026 will introduce new experience zones dedicated to Gastronomy Tourism, Wellness Tourism and Adventure Tourism, designed to deliver focused visibility and create targeted business opportunities for exhibitors active in high-growth travel segments.

The new Experience Pavilion, powered by Tripadvisor, will highlight the growing importance of experiential travel and provide a dedicated platform for exhibitors to inspire, engage, and connect.

Curated guided tours debut at ITB Asia

For the first time, ITB Asia will launch curated guided tours designed to connect buyers with targeted exhibitors across key sectors. The tours aim to facilitate structured exhibitor discovery and create more focused networking opportunities across the exhibition floor, enabling buyers to maximise their time onsite and engage directly with exhibitors aligned to their business objectives.

Trade visitors can register for ITB Asia 2026 via the ITB Asia Visitor Registration and benefit from Early Bird rates available until 11 September 2026.

(Source: ITB Asia)