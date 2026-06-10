Amadeus and Myrealtrip are on the same page

SEOUL, 11 June 2026: Amadeus, a global leader in travel technology, announced Wednesday the signing of a global agreement with Myrealtrip, Korea’s leading online travel platform, further strengthening their long‑standing strategic partnership and shared commitment to innovation across the travel ecosystem.

The agreement was marked by a signing ceremony at Amadeus’ Singapore office, attended by senior executives from both organisations, and reflects the importance of trusted, long‑term collaboration in supporting sustainable growth and digital transformation in travel.

Photo credit: Amadeus from left: Jongmyung Park, CEO of TOPAS, Donggun Lee, CEO of Myrealtrip, Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit and Managing Director of APAC, Amadeus, Renaud Nicolle, Senior Vice President, Travel Sellers, APAC, Amadeus, Joe Choi, Vice President, Travel Sellers, North Asia, Amadeus.

Amadeus and Myrealtrip will expand their cooperation across several strategic areas. These include deploying Amadeus AI‑powered solutions to support more intelligent retailing, personalisation, and operational efficiency, as well as Professional Services to help Myrealtrip further differentiate its customer experience.

The partnership will focus on expanding non-air content, including hotels and destination tour experiences, enabling Myrealtrip to offer broader, more relevant content across the traveller journey. In addition, the collaboration will explore adopting Amadeus Hey!, Amadeus’ traveller engagement solution, to support personalised, contextual communication and services before, during and after the trip.

“This agreement marks an important milestone in strengthening our long‑term partnership with Amadeus,” said Myrealtrip CEO Donggun Lee. “By collaborating closely on AI‑driven capabilities, advanced search, and an expanded portfolio of non‑air content, we are strengthening our technology capabilities as an AI-native travel platform to deliver greater scalability, personalisation, and a more integrated travel experience for our customers as Myrealtrip continues to grow in Korea and beyond.”

“At Amadeus, we work closely with our partners to help them evolve their technology stack in line with their business ambitions,” said Amadeus Senior Vice President, Travel Sellers APAC, Renaud Nicolle.

“As AI continues to transform the travel ecosystem, we’re focused on enabling partners with the intelligent, connected capabilities needed to personalise experiences and drive smarter operations. This agreement reflects our commitment to collaborate openly and support Myrealtrip’s next phase of growth.”

The global agreement reinforces both companies’ commitment to ongoing collaboration and joint innovation, supporting Myrealtrip’s strategic roadmap and positioning Amadeus as a trusted technology partner as Myrealtrip continues to grow in Korea and beyond.

About Myrealtrip

Founded in 2012, Myrealtrip offers an end-to-end travel experience that spans flights, accommodations, and tours & activities. It has grown to more than 10 million registered users, 5 million monthly active users, and KRW 2.3 trillion in cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV).

About Amadeus

An IBEX 35 company, Amadeus is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC, has been recognised by the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index for 14 consecutive years.