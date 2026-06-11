SAMUI ISLAND, 12 June 2026: Centara Reserve Samui announces “A New Dimension of Wellbeing”, an exclusive collaboration between Reserve Spa Cenvaree and Integrative Somatic Practitioner, Performance Specialist Brad Reed.

The collaboration forms part of the resort’s broader “Month of Mindful Renewal” initiative: a curated wellness focus designed around restoration, nervous system balance, and slower, more intentional experiences by the sea. This approach further strengthens the spa’s credibility following its recent recognition in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2026, reflecting consistently strong guest feedback and experience-led wellness programming.

Available for a limited period at Reserve Spa Cenvaree, the “New Dimension of Wellbeing” programme brings together somatic therapy, breathwork, sound healing, and body-based practices through a series of treatments designed to release tension, restore alignment, and support nervous system recovery.

Rather than approaching wellness as passive relaxation, the collaboration focuses on how the body physically holds stress, fatigue, and overstimulation, with particular relevance to fast-paced modern routines and travel patterns. Each session is structured to recalibrate both body and mind through grounded, hands-on techniques delivered within the calm setting of Reserve Spa Cenvaree.

Brad Reed’s holistic approach combines movement, therapeutic touch, breath regulation, and vibrational sound work, drawing from practices that support posture, circulation, recovery, and nervous system balance. The collaboration introduces treatments that are both restorative and deeply physical in their effect, designed not simply to feel calming in the moment, but to create a lasting sense of ease afterwards.

The programme includes:

Somatics & Body Balancing

Available in 60-minute and 90-minute formats, this hands-on treatment combines gentle movement, breathwork, and therapeutic touch to release chronic tension, improve posture, and restore natural alignment. Each session is tailored individually, supporting a more grounded physical state and improved body awareness.

Restore & Radiance Ritual

Blending myofascial work, Balinese massage, deep tissue techniques, and the resonant frequencies of sound therapy, this ritual is designed to support both physical renewal and visible radiance. Treatments are available in facial, body, or combined formats.

Nervous System Reset

A 90-minute immersive treatment focused on deep relaxation and recalibration. Combining bodywork, energy balancing, Tibetan singing bowls, and tuning forks, the experience is designed to quiet the mind and release accumulated tension held in the body.

Alongside the signature treatments, guests may also participate in Reserve Morning Rituals: guided sessions of mindful movement and breathwork by the sea, designed to gradually awaken the body and establish a calmer rhythm for the day ahead.

Set within the landscaped surroundings of Centara Reserve Samui, Reserve Spa Cenvaree has increasingly positioned itself around slower, more considered wellness experiences, where architecture, natural light, sound, and pace all contribute to how treatments are experienced. This collaboration continues that direction, introducing practices that feel both contemporary and deeply restorative within the splendour of island wellbeing.

Available for a limited time at Reserve Spa Cenvaree: “A New Dimension of Wellbeing,” from 18 June to 12 July 2026, daily from 0900 to 2000.

Discover Reserve Spa Cenvaree offers at: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centarareserve/crs/spa.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)