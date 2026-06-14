Japanese travellers head for the FIFA World Cup

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2026: Agoda has released the latest search data on Japanese travellers’ interest in destinations associated with the FIFA World Cup taking place across North America, with viewing events, fan zones, and football festivals scheduled.

According to Agoda’s data, accommodation searches by Japanese travellers for major North American cities and football-related destinations have increased year-on-year, with Mexico City recording a 240% increase in travel interest during the event period. Other related destinations also saw strong double- to triple-digit growth.

The data is based on accommodation searches made by Japanese travellers between 20 January and 20 April 2026, for check-in dates between 10 June and 19 July 2026, covering the period of the global football event.

Most popular football destinations

Ahead of the 2026 global football event period, the following cities recorded the strongest growth in interest among Japanese travellers:

Mexico City, Mexico – up 240% year-on-year

Philadelphia, United States – up 99% year-on-year

New York, United States – up 56% year-on-year

Hamburg, Germany – up 43% year-on-year

Madrid, Spain – up 24% year-on-year

Interest grows in Mexico City, New York and Philadelphia

Mexico City, Philadelphia and New York are drawing increasing attention as key destinations associated with the global football event in summer 2026.

Among them, Mexico City recorded the highest growth, with accommodation searches up 240% year-on-year. The city’s rich cultural appeal and wide range of accommodation options may be contributing to this increased interest.

During the event period, cities are also expected to host football festivals, public viewing events, and fan experiences, offering travellers the chance to enjoy the tournament atmosphere beyond the stadium.

European football cities also gain attention

The ranking also includes Hamburg and Madrid, despite neither being host cities for the event. This suggests that Japanese travellers are looking beyond major North American destinations and considering trips centred on Europe’s fan culture, communities and football-related events.

Known for their passionate football cultures and energetic match-day atmospheres, both cities are attracting interest from travellers who want to experience the excitement of the event alongside local fans.

These findings suggest that Japanese travellers are increasingly seeking not only to enjoy the sporting event itself but also broader overseas experiences centred on football, culture and local connections.

Agoda International Japan, Senior Country Director, Tadashi Ikai, shared: “Japanese travellers are showing strong interest in destinations connected to the global football event taking place in summer 2026, and this trend is clearly reflected in Agoda’s latest search data. What stands out is that interest is not limited to major North American cities. Japanese travellers are also looking at European cities with strong football cultures and passionate fan communities, showing that they plan to enjoy the event in different ways. For many travellers, this global football event is becoming more than just an opportunity to watch matches. It is also a chance to experience local culture, connect with people and enjoy a memorable overseas trip. Agoda will continue to support Japanese travellers looking to enjoy this global event by offering a wide range of accommodation options and travel products.”

(Source: Agoda)